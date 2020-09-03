Leeds United register interest in signing EFL defender ahead of new Premier League season

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Swansea City defender Ben Cabango according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Cabango caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Swans in his breakthrough season during the 2019/20 campaign.

He made 26 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cooper’s side, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

Swansea clinched a spot in the top-six on the final day of the season, but were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final over two legs.

They’ll be eager to mount a serious challenge for promotion this term though, and will be preparing for their opening league match of the season against Preston North End at Deepdale.

It remains to be seen as to whether Cabango will be a Swansea player for that match against the Lilywhites though, with Leeds registering their interest in the defender.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for the youngster as well, with the Whites set to be playing their football in the top-flight this coming season.

Leeds finished top of the Championship, and an impressive ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the second-tier standings.

The Verdict:

He could thrive at Leeds United.

Cabango has really impressed me whilst with Swansea Cit’s first-team, and he’s shown that he doesn’t have much trouble in adjusting to the demands of Championship football.

You would imagine that a move to Leeds will be tempting, as it would give him the chance to play at a higher level, as well as working for an excellent manager in Marcelo Bielsa.

But I have doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter with the Whites this season, so I think he should remain patient and stick with Swansea for the time being.