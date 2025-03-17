Kalvin Phillip is keen on a return to Leeds United this summer, with Man City ready to let the midfielder leave the club permanently this summer.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Elland Road, and he went on to make over 200 appearances for the Whites, which included starring as they won promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips’ performances saw City splash out £45m on the England international, but his time under Pep Guardiola hasn’t gone to plan, to the extent that he has been out on loan since January 2024, initially with West Ham, before he joined Ipswich Town for the current campaign.

Leeds United lining up summer transfer move for Kalvin Phillips

Therefore, a permanent departure this summer always seemed a possibility, and it has been claimed that Leeds want to sign the player.

And, in a fresh development, Football Insider has revealed that Phillips wants to return to his former club when the window opens.

The update states that City are ‘willing to take a substantial loss’ on the 31-cap England international, although any move to Leeds will depend on Daniel Farke’s side winning promotion.

Championship Table (as of 17/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 51 80 2 Sheffield United 38 25 80 3 Sheffield United 35 41 78

As it stands, Leeds are two points clear of third-placed Burnley in what’s shaping up to be an exciting promotion battle in the Championship.

Leeds United move could suit Kalvin Phillips and the club

There’s no denying that Phillips’ career hasn’t played out in the way he wanted since he left Leeds, as he has been unable to rediscover the form that he displayed in Yorkshire.

Similarly, the club haven’t hit the heights they managed when Phillips was part of the team, so it’s been a downward trajectory for both.

With that in mind, a reunion could be exactly what both need, and it’s understandable that Phillips would jump at the chance to come back.

If Farke’s men do win promotion, midfield is an area they will need to strengthen, and Phillips would bring know-how and experience to the middle of the park, and his love for the club means he will be determined to succeed.

So, it makes a lot of sense, particularly if he is available for a decent fee, as Leeds will need to target proven players if they do go up.

Right now, the only focus for Farke and the team will be finishing the job this season, with the side having seen their lead at the top reduced in recent weeks.

Leeds are back in action after the international break when they host Swansea City.