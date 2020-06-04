Leeds United receive promotion backing from pantomime villain

Neil Warnock has labelled Leeds United as an amazing club and admitted that the club’s fanbase deserve promotion to the Premier League after years of heartbreak.

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship table and close to ended an absence from the Premier League that stretches back to the 2003/04 season.

In that time, Warnock has tried and failed to deliver at Elland Road, whilst his success and general hold over Leeds has made him something of a pantomime villain in West Yorkshire.

Despite the friction you find between Leeds and Warnock, he’s backed them from promotion ahead of the Championship’s restart, with the ex-Cardiff boss backing the Whites and West Brom for the top-two.

“It is an amazing club Leeds – and they will fill the stadium in the top flight,” Warnock told talkSPORT.

“I hope those two go back up, I think Leeds fans deserve it for all that they have taken.

“And I like West Brom as well so I hope those two can make it. And then it’s anybody’s.”

A ball hasn’t been kicked in the Championship since the first weekend in March, with Leeds’ promotion push placed on hold due to fears over public and player safety.

However, a restart date of June 20th is in the pipeline, with Leeds working towards that, focusing on hitting the ground running and picking up where they left off.

Prior to the postponement, Leeds had won five consecutive fixtures without conceding.

The Verdict

It’s been quite the ride for Leeds since they were relegated in 2004 and Warnock is right when he says their fans deserve promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa has brought the good times back to Elland Road and there’s huge positivity around the place now, with Leeds’ fans basking in all the praise heading their way.

The squad are primed to hit the ground running and deliver the promotion so many are expecting.

