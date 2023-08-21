Leeds United are expected to be a very busy side in what remains of this transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit have yet to win in their opening three games of the season, as Daniel Farke still looks to get his best starting XI at the club.

There has been a lot of turnover at Elland Road this summer, and it is expected to continue with 11 days left in the window still remaining.

A lot of the talk has been about which players are going to leave the club, but Farke will hope this remaining week or so will be about which players are going to arrive.

One player they seem keen on signing is Norwich City’s Josh Sargent, and they may have now received a boost in their pursuit.

What is the latest on Leeds United’s interest in Josh Sargent?

It was reported by Football Insider, at the back end of last week, that Leeds were keen to add to their striking department and had turned their attentions to Sargent of Norwich.

The Whites are very light at the top end of the pitch, as Patrick Bamford is injured and last season’s top goalscorer Rodrigo has left.

Now in a further development, Leeds remain keen on signing Sargent, a player that Farke signed for the Canaries two years ago.

Football Insider report that the player is “attracted” by the opportunity of reuniting with the German manager and a deal is seen as “highly possible”.

It also adds that the 49ers who now own Leeds want to capitalise on the commercial opportunities that a deal like this could bring.

But even with all of this, Pete O’Rourke states in his column, that Norwich are very reluctant to let the striker leave in this window, and it could take a big fee for Sargent to leave Carrow Road.

What is Josh Sargent’s situation at Norwich City?

As mentioned, Sargent joined the Canaries two years ago under Farke, as he was brought in from German side Werder Bremen.

The forward has played 74 times for the club, and in those games, he has recorded 19 goals and six assists.

Sargent is also a fully established international, having represented his country, the USA, 23 times.

The 23-year-old has played in all three league games for Norwich so far and has bagged two goals, proving his importance for the team.

The striker is on a contract until the summer of 2025, which means Norwich are under no financial pressure to sell the player in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Would Josh Sargent be a good signing for Leeds United?

The American international struggled to show his capabilities in the Premier League when he first joined Norwich, but last season he did show what he could offer.

Sargent proved he is a natural goalscorer at this level and has continued to do so this season, so you can definitely understand why Leeds are taking notice.

Furthermore, Farke has a relationship with the player, and that may come in handy if the club does try to pursue this deal.

Leeds are desperate for a striker, and time is running out, so it seems that if they think Sargent is the player they want, he is going to cost them a rather large transfer fee.