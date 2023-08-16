Highlights Leeds United may be forced to enter the transfer market to find replacements for key players who have already departed and to strengthen their squad further.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been told he can leave the club on a permanent basis this summer, indicating an uncertain future for the 22-year-old.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Williams and it could be a good opportunity for him to join a club where he can play regular football under a familiar manager.

The transfer window is closing in on the final two weeks, and one side that is expected to remain busy up until the deadline is Leeds United.

The Yorkshire side have been extremely busy this summer, as Daniel Farke has looked to shape a squad that is good enough to get out of the Championship.

Leeds have already seen some of their key players from last season depart, and more could be on their way in the remaining days of the window.

Therefore, the club could be forced into the market as they look to find suitable replacements.

Leeds have brought in four new faces so far this summer, and it seems they are keen to add to that as they continue to be linked with several players from here and abroad.

One player they have been linked with this summer is Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, and Leeds may have just received a boost in their potential quest.

What is Brandon Williams’ current situation at Manchester United?

Williams is one player who has an uncertain future at Old Trafford, but that may have now become a bit clearer for the player.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United have told their defender, Brandon Williams that he is free to leave the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The 22-year-old has found himself down the pecking order at Old Trafford, as last season he only played five minutes in the first team, and that was a cameo in the EFL Cup.

There were high expectations around the player when he first broke onto the scene at Man United, but as the seasons have gone on, those have now evaporated.

Williams is currently the fourth-choice left-back at Old Trafford, and as he doesn’t seem to feature in Erik ten Hag’s plans, he has been told it is in his best interest that he leaves and finds regular football elsewhere.

The defender had a productive pre-season at Man United, but as the Red Devils got their campaign underway on Monday night, Williams was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad.

Are Leeds United interested in Brandon Williams?

It was reported by Miguel Delaney at the start of the month, that Leeds United were considering a move to sign Williams from Man United.

Of course, Farke has previous with the defender, as he signed Williams on loan for Norwich City in their last Premier League campaign.

The report didn’t state what Leeds’ preference would be, but it has been reported that United would rather sell Williams this summer than sending him on another loan.

Williams’ contract expires next summer, but Man United have the option to extend it by another 12 months. But it seems the Premier League side wants to cut ties with the player in this transfer window.

Would Brandon Williams be a good signing for Leeds United?

Despite the rivalry, joining Leeds would probably be a good move for Williams this summer, as he would join a club that would see him play regular football and work under a manager that knows all about him.

His time at Old Trafford seems all but up, so a permanent switch to a club like Leeds, where he can get back to playing football, may just be what Williams needs in his career.