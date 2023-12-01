Highlights New Leeds United manager Daniel Farke contributed to midfielder Adam Forshaw leaving the club in the summer due to concerns over his injury record.

Forshaw's contract was set to be extended on reduced wages, but Farke wanted to see him in training first, leading to an amicable parting of ways.

The midfielder then joined fellow Championship side Norwich City, but has since played just six league games for the Canaries.

New Leeds United manager Daniel Farke played a part in midfielder Adam Forshaw not extending his contract with the club in the summer.

That's according to a report from The Athletic, who have been explaining why the 32-year-old departed the club at the end of last season.

How did Forshaw do while playing for Leeds?

Forshaw joined Leeds back in the 2018 January transfer window, signing from Middlesbrough for a reported £4.5million fee.

However, the midfielder then found himself hindered by injuries during his time at Elland Road, managing 93 appearances in all competitions during his five-and-a-half years with the club.

That included 12 league outings last season, as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

With Forshaw's contract expiring over the summer, the 32-year-old then departed Leeds at that point, following which he joined their second-tier rivals Norwich City on a free transfer, signing a one-year contract with the Canaries, who have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Now, an explanation behind Forshaw's departure from Leeds over the course of the summer, appears to have emerged.

Why did Adam Forshaw leave Leeds United in the summer?

According to this latest update, Forshaw and Leeds had agreed the terms of a new contract to extend his stay at Elland Road, on reduced wages.

However, it is thought that Farke told the club he did not want the midfielder to sign a new deal without first seeing him in training, due to concerns over his injury record.

Forshaw though, was apparently reluctant to link up with the club for training without the guarantee of a new deal, given he also had interest from other clubs.

As a result, it is stated the two parties instead decided to amicably part ways, clearing the path for the 32-year-old to complete his move to Carrow Road.

Where are Leeds and Norwich in the Championship?

It has been a strong start to the Championship season for Leeds, who are currently third in the table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Norwich meanwhile, have endured a more challenging start to the season, and are currently sat 14th in the standings, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 3rd Leeds United 18 +13 35 14th Norwich City 18 -3 23 As of 1st December 2023

The Canaries next outing sees them travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Sunday afternoon.

Was Farke right with his stance on Forshaw?

It does seem as though Farke has been vindicated this season when it comes to his concerns over Forshaw, that contributed to the midfielder leaving Leeds.

Since moving to Norwich, the midfielder has managed just six league appearances for David Wagner's side, and was recently ruled out until mid-December with a hamstring problem.

As a result, those fitness issues that are continuing to dog the 32-year-old, may have made it hard for Leeds to rely on him this season, had he remained at Elland Road.

With that in mind, the decision to move him on and bring in other signings in the centre of the park, appears to have paid off for Leeds United.