Highlights Robert Snodgrass had a successful EFL career with Leeds United, becoming one of the best wingers in the Championship.

Leeds should be disappointed with the low fee they received from Norwich City for Snodgrass, considering his talent and contributions.

Snodgrass continued to succeed at Norwich and other clubs, establishing himself as a top-flight player and achieving success in the Premier League.

Robert Snodgrass had a fabulous EFL career with Leeds United but the Whites should be disappointed with the fee they received from Norwich City in 2012.

Snodgrass earnt himself a strong reputation at Elland Road, with many Leeds fans coining the phrase "keep calm and give it to Snoddy." This was especially true during his final season in League One, where he registered 15 assists.

However, he would continue to be a key player for Leeds in the seasons that followed, scoring or assisting prolifically in the Championship in spite of a lack of pace. That hardly affected his ability to cut the ball back onto his left-foot from the right-wing and deliver balls towards the back post, which he did time and time again for Leeds.

Robert Snodgrass' Leeds career

After failing to impress during a trial spell with Barnsley, Snodgrass joined Leeds in July 2008 from Livingston. He spent two seasons in League One and was almost ever-present for Leeds, becoming a key player.

His lack of athleticism was made up for with his incredible vision and ball-striking, which combined to make him a prolific set-piece taker, with many of his contributions for the Whites coming from corners or directly from free-kicks.

It was in his final Championship campaign that Snodgrass developed rapidly and established himself as one of the best wingers in the division with Leeds.

Robert Snodgrass' Leeds United career stats (all comps) Club League Appearances Goals Assists 2008/09 League One 51 11 1 2009/10 League One 57 10 16 2010/11 Championship 39 7 8 2011/12 Championship 44 13 15

Overall, he scored 41 times for the club and registered another 40 assists in 191 games in West Yorkshire. He was briefly captain during that final season, too, and his left foot was truly a wand that unlocked doors for a Leeds team beginning to struggle in the Championship.

Snodgrass finished the season with 13 goals and the second-highest number of assists in the Championship with 14. Snodgrass won both Leeds' Fans Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards during the club's end of season awards ceremony.

Those quality deliveries didn't go unnoticed, with Norwich City signing the winger that summer, and Leeds knew they were unlikely to be able to retain his services, given the standard of his performances in his final season for a mid-table side.

Related Norwich City should regret not seeing the best of Leeds United cult-hero Luciano Becchio's move from Leeds United to Norwich City was a disaster for all involved.

Robert Snodgrass' career after Leeds

Leeds made a huge error, though, with the Whites accepting a low offer of just £3 million for the then 24-year-old whilst Ken Bates was the owner of the club.

It would prove to be a bargain for the Canaries, with the Scot continuing to cut in from the right flank in trademark style to shoot or cross towards the back post, but now at Premier League level instead.

Snodgrass would score 14 and assist a further 14 in 74 games for Norwich before moving on to Hull City. Success would follow him wherever he went as he established himself as a good top-flight player for the likes of Hull and West Ham United.

A fantastic loan spell with Aston Villa was also sandwiched in the middle of his time at the Hammers, where his 14 assists also saw him finish joint top with Barry Douglas in the second tier assist charts.

Since then, his career has slowed down as he moved well into his 30s, appearing briefly for the likes of Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion, and the Scot is now a free agent, having recently left Hearts.

However, his 191 appearances for Leeds are more than double that of any other club he played for, and he will always be fondly remembered by the Whites faithful.

They have made many mistakes in the market during their years in the wilderness outside of the Premier League, but Snodgrass' move to Norwich is right up there among the worst, especially when considering the small fee involved to capture his services.