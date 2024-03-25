Highlights Leeds' big-money signing Rodrigo failed to deliver consistently, receiving a reported £100k weekly salary.

Despite an increase in game time, Rodrigo's goal contributions decreased, contrasting with teammate Bamford's impressive performance.

Leeds should focus on making more sensible signings with good value, like Ethan Ampadu, to avoid past mistakes and secure future success.

Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League in 2020 led to the arrival of several big-money players.

Chief among them was the reported £26 million deal to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia.

This was a club-record fee at the time, with the Whites breaking the bank to bring in a big name forward to beef up Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking options.

The Spain international was a consistent part of the team through the Yorkshire outfit’s three seasons back in the top flight, under Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

However, the Spaniard departed in the summer of 2023 following Leeds’ relegation back to the Championship.

The club made a significant loss with his departure, with Qatari side Al Rayyan signing the now 33-year-old for a reported £3 million when he had 12 months left on the four-year deal he signed upon his arrival.

Rodrigo Moreno’s value to Leeds United

According to estimated figures from Capology, Rodrigo was the highest earning player at Leeds when they were relegated from the Premier League.

The forward was receiving £100,000 per week, higher than the likes of Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra last year and even Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha before that.

Rodrigo jumped ahead of long-standing Leeds players to become top of the pile, so needed to back that up with consistent performances that helped the team.

However, his time at Elland Road was marred by inconsistency and a failure to make a big impact on the team.

In his first campaign in Bielsa’s side, he was outshone by Bamford, who rose to the challenge of going from the Championship to the Premier League excellently. The Englishman bagged 17 goals and seven assists, as Leeds finished ninth in the table in a strong first year back in the division (all stats from Fbref).

Rodrigo Moreno - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Appearances) 2020-21 26 (14) 7 (2) 2021-22 31 (27) 6 (1) 2022-23 31 (23) 13 (1)

Meanwhile, the Spaniard contributed seven goals and two assists and managed just 14 starts and a further 12 appearances from the bench.

As Bamford’s influence waned, with injuries hurting his progress over the next two years, the more experienced Rodrigo needed to step up and help keep the team competitive. However, his increased game time actually led to fewer goals in the 2021-22 term, scoring six and assisting just one from 31 appearances and 27 starts. This was in a more challenging season under Bielsa, and it's got to be said that Marsch managed to lure some better form out of the Spaniard.

While the 2022-23 season did see him contribute more and that form under Marsch continue, it proved to be worthless as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

Leeds must learn Rodrigo lesson

If Leeds are to gain promotion to the Premier League this year, then the club must learn from their past mistakes.

Spending will be needed to prepare for life in the top flight, but they must find a more sensible approach.

The Whites had very hit and miss results in the transfer market during their three years in the Premier League, which was a big contributing factor to their demise.

Their summer business in 2023 was much more encouraging, with the club forced into making cheaper signings while back in the second tier.

But they discovered that good value can be found by making more sensible additions, with nobody better exemplifying that than Ethan Ampadu, who arrived from Chelsea for just £7 million.

The midfielder was also given a salary more in line with the rest of the squad, receiving an estimated £40,000-a-week, putting him in the middle bracket of earners at the club.

More signings like Ampadu and fewer like Rodrigo will be the key to Leeds’ future success.