Leeds United readying transfer offer for nine-goal forward

Leeds United are reportedly set to make an offer in the region of £2.2million for Cyle Larin according to Askam (via Sports Witness).

The report claims that Leeds are keen to strike a deal with Turkish giants Besiktas early into the transfer window, and are ‘big fans’ of the player.

It is also reported that Besiktas are struggling financially due to off-the-field events, which could lead to them selling players in the summer transfer window.

Larin could be one of them, as it seems unlikely that he’ll be forcing his way into their starting XI anytime soon, after previously spending the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

The forward made 33 appearances for them, and scored nine goals and was on hand to provide 11 assists, in an impressive loan spell away from Besiktas.

A move to Leeds could be tempting for Larin, with the Yorkshire-based side in a strong position to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Leeds if they are to win a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight, as Bielsa looks to make the necessary additions to his squad to adjust to potential life back in the Premier League.

How old are each of these Leeds United players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Illan Meslier. 19 20 21 22

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see if Besiktas cash-in on Larin heading into the summer.

Leeds’ pursuit of the player has been well-publicised, and they’re seemingly keen to get their man at the earliest of opportunities.

It’s good to see Leeds looking to conduct their transfer business earlier, rather than later, as it means that other clubs will behind them in any race to sign a player.

I’m not convinced Larin would be a regular starter at Elland Road though, but he could be a useful player to use on a rotational basis.