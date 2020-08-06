Leeds United readying summer move for 14-assist Rangers ace

Leeds United are reportedly readying a bid for Rangers left-back Borna Barisic as the Whites ready themselves for their long awaited return to the Premier League.

Stuart Dallas was tasked with playing the majority of last season in the left-back role but, with determination to establish themselves in the top-flight again, Marcelo Bielsa appears to be keen to strengthen the area.

Football Insider have reported that Barisic is high on their list of desired new arrivals this summer after he impressed under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox last season, following his move from NK Osijek two years ago.

Last season saw the 27-year-old assist 14 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions last term for the blue half of Glasgow.

In the Whites’ Championship winning season Dallas scored five goals and assisted three more in 45 appearances, whilst Barry Douglas, the other Leeds option in the role, made no direct contributions in 15 games.

The verdict

This seems like it would be a real coup for Leeds and a real assertion of themselves back in the top-flight.

Barisic was outstanding for Rangers last season so if Bielsa was able to tempt him away from a club of their stature, it would send a real message to the rest of the teams in the Premier League.

Obviously the English top flight is a completely different kettle of fish to the Scottish top tier, but Bielsa is always going to want his full-backs contributing in attack and it is clear that Barisic has that in his locker.

What this means for Barry Douglas, it is not yet clear, but it is hard to see him playing much of a part in the Premier League after underwhelming so much in the Championship.