Leeds United readying second bid for attacker amid Spurs interest

Leeds United are set to submit an improved offer for Wigan Athletic forward Sean McGurk, according to reports from Football Insider.

Leeds have wasted no time in adding young talent to their squad following their promotion to the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa bolstering his squad with some impressive youngsters.

Cody Drameh has arrived from Fulham, Charlie Allen from Linfield, and perhaps the more known name out of the trio, Joe Gelhardt, who has joined on a four-year deal from Wigan.

Leeds have another Wigan youngster in Sean McGurk on their radar, with the Latics being forced to cash in on some of their most prized assets after entering administration.

Leeds are believed to have had an offer already turned down for McGurk, with Wigan rejecting the Whites’ opening bid of £30,000, however it is claimed that a second offer is now being prepared.

Football Insider claim that, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds are preparing a second bid for the winger, who has caught the eye for Wigan’s youth team this term.

The Verdict

McGurk is another real talent who looks set to leave Wigan due to unfortunate circumstances for the Lancashire club.

He is a fast, direct winger who has massive potential, and to get him for a cut-price would be an excellent move for Leeds.

Leeds are building for the future, and whilst they haven’t made any major first-team signings as of yet, they will soon come, and it’s good to see the club exploring every avenue.