Leeds United readying multi-million pound offer for 17-goal Championship ace

Leeds United are readying a £23.4m offer for Brentford ace Said Benrahma, according to reports from Le Buteur.

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League, with potential transfer targets now being identified ahead of next season.

One player who Leeds have recently been tipped to make a move for is Said Benrahma, with Phil Hay recently admitting that he expects the club to make a move if Brentford don’t win promotion this season.

Have these 9 things happened to Leeds this season?

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

Benrahma has been exceptional for Brentford this season, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists for Thomas Frank’s side, alerting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Algerian has scored seven goals since the season’s restart, helping the Bees move to within one point of West Brom ahead of the final game of the season tonight.

According to Le Buteur, Leeds are now said to be readying an offer worth £23.4m (€26m) for Benrahma, with Bielsa understood to be keen to sign him “at all costs”.

Benrahma is likely to be playing in the Premier League with or without Brentford next season, with Leeds seemingly looking to step up their interest in the creative midfielder.

The Verdict

This would be some coup if Leeds managed to sign Benrahma.

The Algerian has been a class above in the Championship this season, and you feel that he’ll be playing in the top-flight next season even if Brentford don’t go up.

He’d be an excellent, exciting player to have at Elland Road and he’d get fans off their seats.