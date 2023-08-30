Highlights Leeds United are willing to let go of Cody Drameh, Leo Hjelde, and Darko Gyabi before the transfer deadline on Friday night.

Leeds United's busy summer includes changes at the top of the club and the need for both additions and exits from the squad.

The departure of these three fringe players makes sense as they aren't expected to play important roles, and Leeds has quality options in their positions.

Leeds United set for busy end to window

It has been a hectic summer for the Whites since they suffered relegation from the Premier League, with change at the top of the club as the 49ers finally completed their buy-out of Andrea Radrizzani.

A delay in that getting finalised meant Daniel Farke’s appointment came as pre-season was about to start, and it has felt as though Leeds were making up ground on many of their rivals this summer.

As a result, there’s a lot of business to be done in the coming days, with the German still keen to make additions to strengthen his squad. Yet, exits are on the cards as well, and it has been confirmed that Sam Greenwood is poised to join Middlesbrough on loan.

And, in a further update, journalist Phil Hay has revealed that three more fringe players will also be allowed to leave - Hjelde, Drameh and Gyabi.

Will Leeds United miss those three players?

It’s unclear whether Leeds will sanction permanent or temporary transfers for the players mentioned, although in the case of Drameh a loan would make no sense as he has entered the final year of his contract.

The reality is that none of the players mentioned are going to play an important role for Farke this season, so moving on does make a lot of sense.

The arrival of Djed Spence to compete with Luke Ayling at right-back means that Drameh won’t be needed, and whilst it’s a shame he hasn’t been able to build on successful loan spells, the Whites do have two quality options for that role now, with Sam Byram as backup.

Hjelde has featured this season, but he hasn’t always impressed, so even if Leeds don’t bring in a natural left-back before the deadline, you get the feeling Farke would go with Byram and Pascal Struijk ahead of Hjelde. Therefore, once again a move would be right for the youngster.

It’s a similar story with Gyabi. He has been highly-rated since his move from Manchester City but his lack of game time this season shows he is not in Farke’s thinking, especially given the situation in the middle of the park.

With new recruits expected in that area ahead of Friday’s deadline, Gyabi was going to struggle to play. Given his potential, the England youth international would likely only leave on loan.

What next for Leeds United?

The club have brought in some real quality in the past week or so, with Spence and Joel Piroe looking like fantastic signings. Plus, they’ve managed to fend off interest in Wilfried Gnonto, and Luis Sinisterra remains at the club for now. So, Leeds are looking strong, even if a few more additions would help.

Farke will be hoping for more good news in the market, but his focus will be on Sheffield Wednesday, who are next up for Leeds at Elland Road this weekend.

The win at Ipswich was impressive, and they will now look to build on that as they try to climb the table after that disappointing start.