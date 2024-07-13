Highlights Leeds United aim to sign Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United for 2024/25 as they lack experienced right-back options due to player departures.

Bogle, with Championship experience and attacking willingness, would bolster Leeds' defense and attack at a nominal fee if secured this summer.

Signing Bogle could give Leeds a competitive edge in their promotion quest while potentially disrupting Sheffield United in the process.

Leeds United are looking to strike a deal with Sheffield United for Jayden Bogle to fill their spot at right-back for the 2024/25 season.

That's according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, with the 23-year-old out of contract at Bramall Lane next summer. Bogle signed for the Blades in 2020 during a double swoop from Derby County, which also included Max Lowe as part of the deal.

Leeds are short of options at right-back after a number of exits this summer, including the likes of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, and Connor Roberts. The latter's loan expired from Burnley at the end of the campaign and Leeds have made no approach to sign him permanently yet.

Leeds United target Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle

Leeds are also short of experienced Premier League and second tier players within their squad now that the likes of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, and Ayling have departed. The future of Junior Firpo also remains unclear, which could leave Leeds short of defensive reinforcements across their back line.

One player that the Whites are casting an eye over is Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle. The 23-year-old profiles well for a right-back when compared with Djed Spence of last year. He is perhaps not quite as quick or dynamic but possesses many similar traits in terms of his willingness to attack and overlap.

That move may not have worked out, but McGrath is reporting that they are set to make a move for a similar player in an attacking sense, who has largely operated as a right-back or wing-back in his career:

He featured heavily in the Premier League last year, starting 32 of the Blades' 38 games last season, but is entering the final year of his deal at Bramall Lane in the coming campaign, and could be set for a move away whilst Sheffield United can still make some money back.

Jayden Bogle's league career stats (selected) - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Championship 118 8 17 Premier League 50 5 0

Jayden Bogle eyed by Leeds United

Plenty of teams could also be keen to strike a cut-price deal with Sheffield United's hand in negotiations weakened this summer regarding Bogle. They will surely be reluctant to sell to a rival for promotion, but there is little they can do if the offer is good money for a player who they stand to lose for nothing next summer.

It would be a terrific addition for Leeds, as he would also come with a wealth of Championship experience, having played 118 times at second tier level for the likes of Derby County and the Blades, and could be available for a nominal fee if Leeds are keen to sign someone for cheaper than their market value at an affordable price.

He is experienced for someone so young but also has a better career injury record than Sam Byram, and makes a lot of sense for the Whites as an option at full-back, even though he and Firpo would be a very attack-minded duo overlapping down the flanks.