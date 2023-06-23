Leeeds United man Marc Roca has been linked with a move away from Elland Road ever since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League at the end of May.

The Spaniard never really got going in the English top-flight, and with reports suggesting a move back to his home country is on the cards, it could spell the end of a torrid time in the north for the former Bayern Munich man.

Marc Roca set to move from Leeds United to Real Betis

A report by Estadio Deportivo suggests that Real Betis have made progress in the last day over a departure for star man William Cavalho, a Portuguese international.

He will join up with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi side Al-Nassr, freeing up wages.

As a result, his exit will free up funds to retain the services of released Leicester City winger Ayoze Perez on a four-year-deal after he spent last season in Andalusia, alongside securing the loan of Marc Roca from Leeds.

The publication states that Betis and Leeds have agreed on a one-year loan deal for the Spanish star, with the deal already done.

Leeds were supposedly obligated to have accepted a loan for Roca as long as an interested club took over his wages; with the ‘Verdiblancos’ agreeing to do so.

Where does Marc Roca's departure leave Leeds United?

Of course, Roca played in a naturally defensive role for Leeds last season behind an energetic midfield, soaking up pressure and releasing those more advanced by breaking the lines or with interceptions.

With his departure, it would mean that middle men Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are the only real strong options in central midfield at the club - especially with Weston McKennie heading back on loan, Darko Gyabi failing to land a starting place after his move from Manchester City and Archie Gray only being 16 years of age.

On top of that, Adams has been linked with moves elsewhere in the Premier League.

Essentially, Leeds are suffering a real crisis in central midfield which may have to see temporary solutions such as Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison and even returning loanees Jamie Shackleton and Alfie McCalmont feature.

Where would Marc Roca fit in at Real Betis?

The Seville-based club would be selling Carvalho, as per the reports - which means that Roca would slot into a holding midfield role, just ahead of the defence.

With his ball-playing abilities and slightly underwhelming physicality in terms of the Premier League, it is yet to be seen just where he could’ve fit in in England at a team that faced the majority of the time off the ball.

Roca started his career at Espanyol as an 18-year-old, and with over 100 appearances in the top flight for his hometown club, there is a player in there with vast amounts of experience - and he could fit right into the way Manuel Pellegrini sees fit towards playing the game.

Alongside Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Paul Akouokou, he could form part of a strong midfield that will aim to go better than the sixth-placed finish they captured last time out in La Liga.