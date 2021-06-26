Leeds United reach seven-figure agreement with EFL club as move for winger edges closer

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Birmingham City youngster Amari Miller, according to Football Insider.

Leeds’ interest in signing the Blues man has been well-documented in recent weeks, and it appears as though they’re finally close to securing a deal to land his signature.

Miller has caught the eye with some strong performances for Birmingham’s academy teams, but is yet to make an appearance for the club’s first-team.

Lee Bowyer’s side finished 18th in the Championship table last term, and will be looking to make a positive start to the 2021/22 season, which is set to get underway in August.

It doesn’t seem as though Miller will be featuring for the Birmingham senior side though, with a move to Elland Road seemingly close, after Football Insider claimed that the youngster has agreed terms over a move to the Premier League side.

Leeds finished this year’s campaign ninth in the Premier League table, in what was a hugely impressive first season back in the top flight under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

It has also been revealed that Leeds had an offer of £200,000 accepted for Miller’s services, although that fee will rise to £1.5million from performance-based add-ons.

The Verdict:

This is a smart move for Leeds United this summer.

You have to trust the club’s judgement with this one, and you would imagine that they will have a plan in place to move Miller into the first-team picture in future seasons.

We’ve already seen that Marcelo Bielsa isn’t afraid to play younger players in the first-team in the Premier League, which will be pleasing to see for any academy players that are trying to break into the senior side.

Miller will be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk, who have already shown that they can force their way into Bielsa’s plans.