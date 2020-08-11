Leeds United reach fresh agreement with current midfielder

Mateusz Bogusz has committed his long-term future to Leeds United by signing a three-year deal at Elland Road.

Leeds has been Bogusz’s home for 18 months now, with Marcelo Bielsa opting to drip first-team minutes to the Polish playmaker in the 2019/20 season.

Now, the club have rewarded the player with a new three-year contract, improving the terms he signed until 2021 upon his arrival at Elland Road.

The 18-year-old playmaker has been a regular feature in the club’s under-23s and was involved in last summer’s tour of Australia, where the Whites faced Manchester United.

Bielsa handed Bogusz a debut in Leeds’ Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke City back in August, with the Polish youth international playing the entire game in midfield as the Whites took the Potters to penalties.

On the final day of the Championship season, Bogusz debuted for the Championship champions, stepping off the bench to replace fellow countryman Mateusz Klich in the midfield.

He played the final 17 minutes of that fixture as Leeds swept aside Charlton Athletic 4-0 before lifting the Championship trophy.

The Verdict

This is a good deal for Leeds and a show of their faith in Bogusz.

Bielsa clearly likes him and would have probably liked to have given the teenager more minutes in the first-team last season.

However, this new deal offers him the chance to improve again and challenge for first-team football in the coming three years.

