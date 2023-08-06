Highlights Leeds United are in talks to sign Pantelis Chatzidiakos from AZ Alkmaar, with the defender already agreeing terms with the Championship side.

Leeds United are in talks with AZ Alkmaar as they look to sign Pantelis Chatzidiakos, with the defender having already agreed terms with the Championship side.

Who is Pantelis Chatzidiakos?

The 26-year-old centre-back joined AZ as a youngster, and he has gone on to make almost 200 appearances for the club, which includes featuring regularly last season.

Chatzidiakos starred as the side finished fourth in the Eredivisie, whilst they also reached the Europa Conference League semi-final, where they were ultimately beaten over two legs by West Ham United, who went on to win the competition.

As well as playing for AZ, Chatzidiakos has established himself as a regular for the Greek national team, and he started their games against Ireland and France in the summer international break, which means he has now played 27 times for his country.

Leeds in talks to sign Pantelis Chatzidiakos

The player has spent his entire career in the Netherlands, but it appears he could be set for something new, as Greek media outlet Spor Time has revealed that Chatzidiakos has reached an agreement with Leeds over a permanent transfer.

They state that the defender has been talking to the Whites for the past two weeks, and he has given the go-ahead for the move.

However, there is still work to do before the transfer is finalised, with the clubs yet to agree a fee. But, with AZ thought to be asking for around €3-4m for Chatzidiakos, it’s unlikely to be problematic for Leeds.

Do Leeds need Pantelis Chatzidiakos?

Daniel Farke’s side drew 2-2 in their first Championship game of the season against Cardiff on Sunday, as they produced a stirring comeback to get a point.

Despite the positives, the first half was alarming, with Leeds weak defensively. Plus, skipper Liam Cooper was stretchered off after scoring, with a serious looking injury.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that bringing in a centre-back would have quickly become a top priority for Farke, who has made it clear he wants reinforcements to help the squad.

Crucially, Chatzidiakos would appear to suit what he wants from a defender. Having come through the ranks of a Dutch club, he is comfortable in possession, and, at 26, he would arrive at his peak ready to make an instant impact.

Plus, when you consider he is dropping to the Championship from one of the top clubs in the Netherlands, combined with his international experience, you have to say this would be a real coup for Leeds, and it highlights their pull.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

As touched upon, this isn’t going to be the only bit of business Leeds do, with the club sure to be involved in plenty of activity over the coming weeks.

With the 49ers takeover not going through until later than planned, the club were always starting behind their rivals, so patience was required.

Today was a reminder that there’s plenty of quality in the Leeds squad, and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come September 1.

Leeds are back in action on Wednesday at home to Shrewsbury in the League Cup.