Leeds United are close to completing their first bit of summer transfer business ahead of the window opening in June, with Rasmus Kristensen set to finally exit Elland Road on a permanent basis.

The Danish full-back has not featured for the Whites since the 2022-23 season, having spent time out on loan with Italian giants AS Roma and then Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany.

And it is the latter who he is set to make the move to for good when the 2025-26 campaign comes around, with Frankfurt working around the clock to try and get the agreed optional fee reduced for the the 27-year-old.

Frankfurt set to sign Leeds full-back Rasmus Kristensen in cut-price deal

As per a report from Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Frankfurt - who currently sit third in the Bundesliga and 19 points behind leaders Bayern Munich - have managed to convince Leeds to sell Kristensen for lower than the €10 million - €12 milllion figure that was already in the contract.

Desperate to keep the right-back though but not wanting to pay that much, CEO Markus Krösche has been in talks with Leeds to potentially reduce the fee needed to prise him away from West Yorkshire, where he has just over two years remaining on his contract.

And talks have been successful, with Plettenberg claiming that Frankfurt will now pay an initial €6 million (£4.96 million), which could rise to €8 million (£6.61 million) with achievable add-ons.

Kristensen has been a regular fixture for Frankfurt this season, appearing 21 times in the Bundesliga and a further seven times in the UEFA Europa League, more often than not playing as a wing-back rather than a full-back that Leeds play with.

Leeds United may still make profit on Rasmus Kristensen when Frankfurt deal goes through

Even though it appears that Leeds are set to make an overall loss on Kristensen, having signed him from Red Bull Salzburg for £11 million in 2022, the books will show that Leeds are said to make a profit.

As reported by the Yorkshire Post, the amortisation accounting process means that because Kristensen signed a five-year deal at Elland Road two-and-a-half years ago, Leeds will have effectively only paid off 60 per cent of the Dane's fee (£6.45 million) on the books, so any deal worth more than the £4.55 million remaining from the amortisation process will go down as pure profit when it comes to PSR.

It's not ideal that Frankfurt did not want to pay the initially agreed fee for Kristensen's services, but it gets a player off the books that had no future under Daniel Farke at Leeds United for a decent fee - and that can only be a good thing.