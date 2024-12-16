Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Rouven Schröder has said that Leeds United defender Max Wober may be a bit out of their price range, following links with a January move for the Austrian international.

A loan move away from Elland Road for Wober last season, after he was signed by Jesse Marsch in January 2023, made a departure this past summer seem likely, but the door was opened for him to stay by Daniel Farke.

The Austria international only just got back to full fitness after suffering an injury in the summer, and has been pretty handy as Leeds have suffered recent fitness woes in defence. He has primarily filled in at left-back, scoring against Derby County when he came on for Junior Firpo.

Max Wober's 24/25 stats (Championship) Apps 4 Starts 1 Mins per game 51 Goals 1 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 16/12/24

The 26-year-old has attracted the attention of one of the team's from his home country. RB Salzburg were reported to be interested in the Leeds man at the start of December by Austrian publication Kurier, but a chief member of staff of the club has turned down the heat on this rumour.

More light shed on Red Bull Salzburg's chances of signing Max Wober

Schroder has said that his side may struggle "to put the money on the table" to sign Wober in January.

Since Kurier's initial report came out, journalist Peter Linden has stated that a move for the centre-half by the reigning Austrian Bundesliga champions is not on the cards.

Other news has corroborated this, with TEAMtalk putting it out that Leeds aren't that interested in letting the Austrian go in the new year.

The new RB Salzburg managing director for sport Schroder told Austrian outlet Laola1: "Wober is one of three central defenders at Leeds and they have maximum ambitions to get into the Premier League. It will be difficult to put the money on the table.

"[He is] not a hot commodity at the moment. It has nothing to do with the player, he's top. We may have to take a more modest approach and make a clever loan transfer."

Leeds shouldn't be looking to move Max Wober on in January

Allowing more defenders to leave the club should not be much of an option for Leeds in the first month of 2025, mainly because of the fitness problems that they have in this department.

The injury to Firpo which saw Wober come on and score against Derby will keep him out for another four to five weeks. He has also been linked with a move away from Elland Road in the winter window, with Turkish side Beskitas being the reported suitors.

Neither of these players should be on the White's transfer list. They need all the help that they can get in this battle for promotion, and even though Wober wasn't exactly the most liked player among fans after he forced his way out to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan last season, he could actually make himself more popular by playing a further part in Leeds' promotion push.