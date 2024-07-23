Highlights Kristensen's loan move to Frankfurt confirms his Leeds departure, facing slim chances of an Elland Road return.

Wober and Aaronson's comeback offers hope, contrasting Kristensen's swift exit dampening pre-season prep.

Leeds' frustration grows as Kristensen's loan highlights failed promotion effects and missed opportunity for a permanent fee.

Rasmus Kristensen’s time at Leeds United is surely now over for good following his recent move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 27-year-old completed a loan move to the German side following the Whites’ failure to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Dane was signed by Leeds during Jesse Marsch’s time in charge of the first team squad, arriving from RB Salzburg in a deal worth a reported £10 million in 2022.

Kristensen made 26 appearances in the Premier League during his sole season representing the club (all stats from Fbref).

But relegation with a 19th place finish led to his departure on loan last summer, making the switch to Roma.

A second loan spell to Frankfurt now surely highlights just how little of a future he has at Elland Road.

Rasmus Kristensen's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.86 Interceptions 0.41 Blocks 1.39 Clearances 2.58 Aerials won 1.55

Leeds United loanees are returning but there may be no way back for Rasmus Kristensen

Max Wober was another defender who went on loan last summer after Leeds suffered the drop down to the Championship.

But the Austrian has returned and showed that there is a pathway back into the squad under Daniel Farke, and he could now prove a valuable option for the Whites over the next 12 months if he stays beyond the window.

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson has also arrived for pre-season training and could play a role in helping Leeds fight for promotion this term.

The duo coming back into the fold is an exciting move for the Yorkshire outfit and boosts their options in defence and attack going into the season.

This is a big contrast to Kristensen, who has made a swift exit from Elland Road again, ensuring he won’t be around for any pre-season preparation for the Championship campaign ahead.

So even if the defender returns in 12 months, with Leeds potentially a Premier League side again by then, it’s hard to see Farke making room for him in his first-team plans.

The German coach is surely unlikely to welcome the right-back back into the first-team squad if they are in the top flight out of loyalty to those who have remained.

And he has made it clear with this move that he has no interest in competing in the Championship, which could be the situation the Whites face next season either.

Rasmus Kristensen loan is frustrating for Leeds

A loan move for Kristensen is another consequence of failing to gain promotion and will be a frustrating development for the Championship side.

The defender remains on their books long-term instead of earning them a potentially sizable fee in a permanent sale.

He is also someone that Farke could’ve used this season if he could’ve been convinced to stay, similar to Wober and Aaronson.

While Jayden Bogle has arrived from Sheffield United, another player capable of playing at right-back could still be needed this year.

Kristensen would’ve been an ideal solution as it would’ve meant keeping a player already at the club, instead of having to now go and scout targets.

The sooner the club can now move on from this £10 million flop the better, as it’s a deal that hasn’t worked out at all, and now only provides further headaches for Leeds.