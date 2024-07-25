Highlights Surprised by PSG's interest in Summerville, Norris thinks he's not quite at Raphinha's level for such a big move.

David Norris has expressed his surprise at Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville.

It has previously been reported that the Ligue 1 champions are among a number of clubs that are keeping tabs on the Dutchman.

Summerville earned a lot of praise for his performances for the Whites last season, and even earned the EFL’s player of the year award.

He contributed 19 goals and nine assists from 43 appearances in the Championship, with Leeds narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

The club’s failure to gain a place back in the top flight has led to persistent speculation over his future, with clubs like West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool also being linked with the player.

Summerville not at Raphinha’s level

Norris has revealed his surprise at PSG showing an interest in the 22-year-old.

While he has praised the player’s performances, he believes that Summerville is not at the same level Raphinha was when he earned a similarly-sized move to Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

“I must say I’m surprised,” said Norris, via MOT Leeds News.

“He’s a great player, but I’m not sure about a club like PSG just yet.

“Look at Raphinha a couple of years ago going to Barcelona, the level he was performing at – Summerville is no Raphinha just yet, he’s not quite on that level of consistently doing it in the top division.

“PSG would maybe acknowledge that it’s a bit of a risk going for a Championship player, but he obviously has a lot of promise and a lot of talent.”

Raphinha signed for Barcelona two years ago in a deal worth a reported £55 million, with Leeds being a Premier League club at the time.

It has been claimed that the Whites could hold out for up to £35 to 40 million in any deal for Summerville this year.

Crysencio Summeville’s importance to Leeds

Summerville initially signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 from Feyenoord.

He has gone from strength to strength over the last two seasons, cementing his place as a crucial part of Daniel Farke’s side in the Championship last year with that 19-goal haul.

Summerville’s departure would come as a real blow to the team ahead of their promotion push in the upcoming campaign.

Leeds have until 30 August to hold onto the winger, with the window set to shut at the end of next month.

PSG would be a big step-up for Summerville

PSG lost Kylian Mbappe this summer, so those would be pretty big shoes to fill if the Leeds star was to sign for the Paris club.

While clearly very talented, and ready to take that next step up in his career, that would be a huge challenge for him to take on.

Leeds will be hoping that no offer arrives from PSG, as it would be a difficult opportunity for someone of Summerville’s calibre to turn down.

But, realistically, a move to the Premier League seems like the likelier outcome, if Summerville is to depart Elland Road this transfer window.