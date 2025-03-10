Raphinha is arguably one of the most naturally gifted players ever to play for Leeds United.

The Brazilian signed for the Whites from Rennes for £17 million ahead of the club's return to the Premier League, and he was greeted with expectation given his impressive exploits in France and Portugal.

While the Elland Road faithful weren't able to fully embrace his debut season due to the restrictions the following year, Raphinha truly came into his own.

He became the heart of the team, almost single-handedly guiding Leeds to Premier League survival and capturing the imagination of fans in the process.

The 28-year-old's final appearance for the club came at Brentford, where he stepped up to slot home a cool penalty amid a crucial 2-1 win in the fight for survival. The scenes in the away end were jubilant that day, and it was a fitting farewell for Raphinha, who would leave for Barcelona that summer in a deal worth £55 million.

Swapping Elland Road for the Camp Nou, the winger has steadily made his mark, with his performances this season placing him firmly in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or. However, to truly claim that accolade, silverware is essential, and with Barcelona's strong Champions League ambitions, Leeds won't begrudge the Brazilian's success, especially with a smart trophy-related add-on included in his 2022 sale.

Raphinha's £10 million Champions League clause

Hansi Flick has the Catalan club playing some of the most attractive football seen since the days of Pep Guardiola and they are embroiled in the hunt for silverware on multiple fronts.

In La Liga they are sitting first. In the Copa del Rey they have the second-leg of the semi-final to look forward to, and they have already claimed Spain's Super Cup. However, the one that Leeds should be concerned about is the Champions League.

For Barça and many other European giants, it is the ultimate competition, and if they were to win it with Raphinha in their ranks, Leeds would be set to earn around £10 million, according to Marca.

This would take his overall sale north of £60 million, making him comfortably the Whites' most expensive departure, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Georginio Rutter trailing far behind.

Many will be analysing the Spanish giants' chances in the competition. In the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, they secured a 1-0 victory over SL Benfica thanks to Raphina's goal (see below), despite being reduced to ten men, and with the return leg at home, they'll be feeling optimistic about progressing.

Past that, they arguably have the easier side of the bracket, with their most difficult tie likely to be a semi-final against either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan if they get past the next two stages.

On paper, it's hard to see why they can't go all the way, but Flick must ensure they play to their strengths, with that attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha posing a serious threat to any opposition.

Leeds United supporters will be proud of Raphinha's achievements

Raphinha is one of those rare players whom Leeds fans will feel privileged to have watched up close, contributing 29 goals and assists in just 67 appearances - a mere taste of the brilliance he’s showcased at Barcelona this season.

His first two years at the Catalan club saw him slowly earn his stripes, but even so, last campaign he managed 23 goal contributions in 37 games.

This season, however, Raphinha has truly soared. After 40 appearances, he has already amassed an astonishing 43 goal involvements. In the Champions League, he's been nothing short of spectacular, scoring nine goals in as many games and if they are to win the competition, the Brazilian will be heavily involved.

Raphinha's Growing Barcelona Involvement Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 50 10 12 2023-24 37 10 13 2024-25* 40 25 18 As of 07/03/25

His form has even earned him the honour of captaining the team on several occasions, a testament to his growing influence at the club.

While Leeds supporters may not have anticipated such remarkable figures, they will undoubtedly take pride in the impact Raphinha has made at Barcelona and will be hoping he can help secure that additional £10 million from his Champions League success.