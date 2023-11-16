Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Ryan Kent from Fenerbahçe in the January transfer window, as the winger has struggled to adapt to Turkey.

Kent previously played for Rangers, where he had a successful period and played in the Europa League final.

However, Leeds may not necessarily need Kent as they already have several talented wide attacking options, but the situation could change if they lose Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United are interested in Fenerbahçe’s Ryan Kent, with the winger expected to leave the Turkish giants in the Janaury window.

Who is Ryan Kent?

The 27-year-old is a name that many Whites fans will be aware of, as Kent previously started out at Liverpool, although he failed to break into the first-team, with his game time coming out on loan.

A permanent switch to Rangers was the making of the attacker, as he enjoyed a relatively successful period in Glasgow, where the side won the league under Steven Gerrard.

As well as that, Kent was hugely influential as the Ibrox outfit reached the Europa League final last year, but they lost on penalties to Frankfurt, in what would be Kent’s last game in a blue shirt.

With his deal expiring, Kent secured a high-profile free transfer switch to Fenerbahçe in the summer, and whilst he is featuring regularly for the Istanbul side, he is not in the best XI.

Leeds United keen on Ryan Kent

Despite only moving to Turkey in the summer, TEAMtalk has revealed that Kent could be on the move, as he has struggled to adapt to his new country.

And, the report states that Leeds are willing to bring the player back to the United Kingdom, although they will face competition from Bournemouth if they push to do a deal.

As well as that, it’s thought that Rangers are ‘keeping an eye’ on the situation of Kent, but the update claims that new boss Phillipe Clement will look at alternative options, so a return could be difficult.

Fenerbahçe are believed to be open to letting Kent leave on loan, which would make him an attractive option to potential suitors in the New Year.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Do Leeds need Ryan Kent?

It seems Leeds have been linked with Kent regularly for the past few years, and at times there’s no doubt he would have been a brilliant signing to improve the club.

However, right now, it’s not clear why they would need Kent, as Daniel Farke is well stocked for wide attacking options.

Crysencio Summerville and Dan James are doing very well, with Jaidon Anthony and Wilfried Gnonto two excellent backups, whilst they also have Ian Poveda to call on.

So, it’s the one area of the squad where Leeds are well-stocked, and you would think they should have different priorities heading into the window.

Having said that, there are major doubts over the future of Gnonto, so the situation could change if he does leave, and the prospect of bringing Kent in to replace the Italian international is one that makes sense.

What next for Leeds?

The transfer window is still six weeks away, but the recruitment team will no doubt be drawing up a list of targets, so more rumours are likely in the coming weeks.

Yet, for Farke and the team, the only concern is about football, and Leeds have gone into the international break on a real high after some impressive recent results.

Now, the challenge is to close the eight-point gap to the top two, with Leeds back in action on November 24, when they make the short trip to Rotherham.