Scottish Premiership side Rangers remain keen on Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt at this point.

This is according to a report from TEAMtalk, who have reported that the Glasgow-based outfit would prefer to strike a permanent deal to take the forward to Ibrox, rather than secure a loan deal.

Gelhardt last made a permanent move back in 2020, when the player made the switch to Elland Road from Wigan Athletic.

With the Whites recently being promoted to the Premier League team at that point, the forward probably knew that it was going to be a while before he was involved in the first team.

Despite some first-team involvement, he still hasn't been able to establish himself as a key player for the West Yorkshire side, which is a blow for the 22-year-old.

Joe Gelhardt's 2024/25 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 57 Goals 3 Assists 5 (Figures correct as of November 28th, 2024)

He secured a decent amount of game time out on loan at Sunderland during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, with the forward playing an important part at the Stadium of Light after Ellis Simms' return to Everton.

Ross Stewart also spent much of that campaign out injured, so Gelhardt was regularly involved and managed to gain some valuable experience under Tony Mowbray.

Unfortunately for him, he couldn't make the difference for them in the play-offs, but he returned to Leeds, potentially hopeful of either winning more game time at Elland Road or securing another loan to continue his development.

But his time on Wearside is the only loan spell he's had during his time at Leeds, even though he hasn't been that heavily involved for the Whites since their return to the Championship.

Currently, he is behind the likes of Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the pecking order, with Patrick Bamford also available as an option when fit.

With Joseph now overtaking Gelhardt in the pecking order, it seems inevitable that Gelhardt will move on at some point, but it remains to be seen where his next destination is.

Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Preston North End and Stoke City are four teams that are believed to be interested in a move for the striker, but they have competition from the Gers.

TEAMtalk have reported that the Gers would prefer to strike a permanent deal to take him north of the border, but the report also states that they could struggle to meet his price tag.

Gelhardt doesn't see his contract at Elland Road expire until the summer of 2027 - and that will allow Leeds to demand a considerable amount for the 22-year-old.

As well as this, the Whites have only given him permission to seek a loan exit at this stage.

Joe Gelhardt should seek permanent Leeds United exit

He may only be 22 at this point, but Gelhardt needs to look at securing a permanent exit.

This will allow him to settle down somewhere else and potentially play regularly.

Regular game time may not be guaranteed at Ibrox though - and he needs to ensure he will get regular starts wherever his next destination may be.

Even if he has to start in a lower division than he wants to, playing regularly before climbing back up the pyramid may be a good option for him, and it could help to build his confidence.

It's a shame for him that he isn't playing regularly - because Elland Road is an exciting place to be - but he needs to put his career first and secure as much pitch time as possible.