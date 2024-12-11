Queens Park Rangers are keeping tabs on Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt ahead of the January transfer window, Football League World understands.

Gelhardt, 22, hasn't been short of interest in recent weeks, despite failing to establish himself as a key player at Elland Road during Daniel Farke's time in charge.

Putting pen to paper on a new contract back in 2022 to extend his stay in West Yorkshire until 2027, the ex-Wigan Athletic man doesn't see his contract deal expire anytime soon.

But a January move away from Leeds seems inevitable, with the player currently behind the likes of Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the pecking order.

Patrick Bamford is also available as another option when fit - and with this in mind - Gelhardt's game time between now and the end of the season may be limited unless he makes a move away from the Whites.

The last time he played regularly was when he made a loan move to Sunderland back in January 2023, taking on an important role under Tony Mowbray in the absence of Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart, with the former being recalled by Everton and the latter spending much of that campaign injured.

Joe Gelhardt's 2022/23 loan spell at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 3

Despite winning regular game time there, he hasn't played much first-team football since the end of his loan spell at the Stadium of Light, despite the fact Farke has retained him for the whole of his spell at Elland Road thus far.

In fact, he has made just 16 appearances in all competitions for the Whites since departing Wearside, which is a blow to the 22-year-old in his quest to develop.

QPR among clubs keen on Joe Gelhardt

QPR are seemingly ramping up their preparations for next month, as they potentially look to strengthen in their quest to remain in the Championship beyond the end of the season.

Zan Celar has scored just twice in 22 competitive appearances for Marti Cifuentes' men since he arrived in the summer - and more firepower may be necessary to give the club the best chance of staying up.

FLW understands Gelhardt is on their radar ahead of next month, though he isn't believed to be short of interest from other teams at this stage.

Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers have been linked with a move for him - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has also reported that Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Preston North End and Stoke City have taken an interest in the 22-year-old.

He has garnered interest from two Belgian clubs as well, both of whom are thought to be exploring a loan move for the player.

QPR may only be able to afford a loan deal for Joe Gelhardt

The R's weren't afraid to spend during the summer, but it seems unlikely that they will be able to recruit Gelhardt permanently.

With the player having a contract at Elland Road until 2027, the Whites are in a strong negotiating position with the 22-year-old ahead of January, even though he hasn't played regularly for Farke.

At just 22, the forward has plenty of potential and could be a very good addition for the R's in their current situation.

But they will need to see him hit the ground running if he's to make a real difference for them in their quest for survival.

If his time with the Black Cats is anything to go by, he could make some valuable contributions at Loftus Road.