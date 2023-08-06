Highlights Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Nat Phillips from Liverpool in a deal that could be worth up to £10m.

Phillips would be a valuable addition to Leeds' defence, providing a commanding presence and decent ability in possession.

Leeds may need to strengthen other areas of their squad, as manager Daniel Farke has indicated that all positions except goalkeeper could be addressed before the transfer deadline.

Leeds United interested in Nat Phillips

The Whites drew their first game back in the Championship against Cardiff City on Sunday, but boss Daniel Farke knows his squad could look very different when the window shuts on September 1.

Of course, departures are on the cards, but the new boss will also want reinforcements, and it has been claimed previously that Phillips is on their radar.

The 26-year-old, who has made 29 appearances for Liverpool over the years, is way down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp, and it’s believed they will sell for the right price this summer.

In a further development, journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that the two clubs are in discussions over a permanent transfer that would see Phillips move to Elland Road.

“Advanced talks between Leeds United and Liverpool for Nat Phillips. The parties are discussing some details about the proposal set at ~£10m add-ons included. The English centre-back has been targeted by Leeds as one of the ideal profiles to replace Max Wober, now on loan at Gladbach.”

Do Leeds United need to sign Nat Phillips?

Most Leeds fans would have said that the club needed to sign a new centre-back before the game against Cardiff, and watching the team defend in that first half won’t have changed any minds!

To make matters worse, captain Liam Cooper was stretchered off, and whilst the full extent of his problem is not yet known, the fact he was replaced in agony does not bode well.

Charlie Cresswell and Pascal Struijk should be good enough over the course of a season, along with Cooper, but another commanding presence would be welcome indeed. And, Phillips would fit the bill.

He didn’t let Liverpool down when he was called upon, which was obviously at a higher level. Plus, he had a spell on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship previously, where he helped them win promotion to the top-flight.

So, this seems as safe a signing as you can make at this level, whilst Phillips is decent enough in possession which should ensure he adapts to Farke’s style.

From the perspective of the player, he is at an age where he needs to be playing week in, week out, and the chance to do that with a club like Leeds is surely going to appeal massively. Therefore, there aren’t too many stumbling blocks you can envisage if Leeds are prepared to pay what Liverpool want.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Farke has made it clear that it’s not just central defence where he wants to strengthen, as he claimed all areas other than goalkeeper could be addressed before the deadline.

The Cardiff performance was a reminder that there’s a lot of quality in the Leeds squad, but it also highlighted they are short in certain areas, with the spine of the outfield the obvious ones.

Leeds are back in action on Wednesday when they host Shrewsbury in the League Cup.