Highlights Leeds United's pursuit of Matt O'Riley depends on their Premier League status in August, per Paul Robinson's insights.

O'Riley's impressive stats at Celtic make him an enticing midfielder, attracting interest from Leeds and other Premier League teams.

Reports suggest Celtic won't sell O'Riley for less than £25m, indicating Leeds' promotion may be key to securing the Danish international.

Although the regular Championship season has reached its final month, that hasn't stopped the transfer rumour mill from gathering momentum ahead of the summer window.

Leeds United are one of an abundance of sides throughout the second tier who have plenty to play for between now and the close of play on May 4th, with Daniel Farke's side still very much in the thick of the automatic promotion race alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

However, after seeing Ipswich lose the East Anglian Derby to Norwich City on Saturday lunchtime, the Whites were unable to reclaim top spot for just the second time all season, as they were defeated 2-1 by Coventry City at the CBS Arena, before dropping out of the automatic promotion places following Leicester's dramatic victory by the same scoreline against lowly Birmingham City.

The sole aim for Leeds between now and the end of the season is to regain their Premier League status after a one-season absence, and being back in the top flight could have significant implications on who they are able to attract in the summer.

Related Brenden Aaronson's stance revealed amid uncertain Leeds United future Aaronson's future remains unclear - but he would be open to returning to his current loan club Union Berlin.

Paul Robinson issues Leeds United, Matt O'Riley verdict

United have been linked with Celtic playmaker Matt O'Riley for some time, with speculation increasing and decreasing in equal measure at various points across the campaign.

Leeds have continued to monitor the Denmark international's situation at Parkhead for some time now, after seeing a reported £10m bid knocked back by Brendan Rodgers' side in August.

O'Riley has been a standout performer in Celtic's bid to win the SPFL title once more, which attracted interest from European powerhouses Atletico Madrid in the most recent transfer window, but they too were unsuccessful in their own pursuit.

Whilst Leeds' reputation makes them attractive for a number of players, former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that for a deal to bring O'Riley to Elland Road, the club must be playing Premier League football in August.

“It depends if Leeds are in the Premier League or Championship,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “If they are still in the Championship then it’s a non-starter.

“O’Riley has been excellent for Celtic this year. I’ve seen him a few times. He’s an attacking midfielder who scores goals and he will undoubtedly attract interest from Leeds and other Premier League teams as well.

Matt O'Riley's Celtic 23/24 Stats (SPFL ONLY) Total Matches Played 31 Matches Started 31 Goals 13 Assists 11 Touches per Game 78.1 Key Passes per Game 2.5 Passing Accuracy (%) 83 Interceptions per Game 0.6 Balls Recovered per Game 6.1 Tackles per Game 1.9 Average Rating 7.86 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 08/04/24)

“He’s proved he can do it in the Champions League as well with Celtic and been consistent through the season. His record speaks for itself and he’d certainly be a good addition to the squad,” he added.

Robinson also highlighted the possibilities of bringing Kalvin Phillips back to West Yorkshire, given the recent rumours on that particular front.

“I’d also love to see Kalvin Phillips back at Leeds – those rumours have started. The fact is if Leeds can afford his wages? And the truth is probably not given what he’s on at Manchester City.”

The former England man concluded: “Then it’s his own personal ambition against his wages. O’Riley would be a very good deal – or two very good deals with Phillips as well if Leeds can get both over the line.”

Leeds United's chances of pursuing Matt O'Riley

Reports claim that Celtic will not entertain offers short of £25m at a bare minimum, which feels that such figures would only be achieved if Leeds are to win promotion in the coming weeks.

However, Rodgers isn't planning to sell the two-time Danish international, who recorded his 13th league goal of the season for the Bhoys with a nonchalant 'panenka' penalty in the enthralling 3-3 draw against Rangers in the Old Firm at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

There's no secret that O'Riley would more than add to the quality already showcased in Leeds' midfield this season through the likes of Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev and, at times, Archie Gray, who has more often than not featured at full-back rather than his natural position in the centre of the park.

But, even if Leeds are a top flight club in the coming months, there are plenty of established Premier League clubs also circling around the former Fulham man's services, and could also offer him European football in the form of Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham, as well as Inter Milan, if the Italian giants are to rekindle their own interest.

No doubt it will be a fascinating transfer saga to cast an eye on, but it feels that if Leeds are to partake in such events, it hinges on the sole condition of promotion.