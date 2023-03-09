Leeds United pursuit of Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom could be the wrong move: Opinion

A free-scoring Championship forward being linked with multiple Premier League clubs – we’ve seen it happen year-on-year and this time it is Middlesbrough man Chuba Akpom getting that particular treatment.

Before the start of the 2022-23 campaign, barely anyone would have expected the former Arsenal striker to be Boro’s leading light after he was loaned back to former club PAOK Salonika last season.

With Boro lacking attacking options though at the start of the season, Chris Wilder brought him in from the cold but it has been under Michael Carrick where the explosion of goalscoring form has come.

Playing in more of a number 10 position behind a lone striker, Akpom has plundered in 21 goals in 27 league matches this season as Middlesbrough seek promotion to the top flight of English football, and of course that kind of form will attract interest from elsewhere.

There was links in January for Akpom’s potential exit until Boro triggered a one-year extension in his contract, but it appears now that some Premier League clubs are now lining up a summer swoop in the event that Boro aren’t promoted.

Per TalkSPORT, Everton and Crystal Palace are looking into a move for the 27-year-old, but Leeds United are as well as they seek to improve their attacking options for the 2023-24 season.

The Yorkshire outfit could very well be a Championship club next season if they don’t start winning matches consistently between now and the end of the season, but if they survive then they will perhaps have the money to strengthen.

And with Akpom having just one year left on his contract on Teesside going into next season, he could be ripe pickings for Premier League teams should Boro falter and not be one of the three teams that go up.

There has to be serious reservations though regarding a move to Elland Road for Akpom.

It’s not so much Akpom potentially not fitting in at Leeds – current manager Javi Gracia appears to be playing a 4-2-3-1 and that is what the former England youth international is flourishing in right now.

However, there has to be fears that this could be a one-season wonder type of campaign as it isn’t like he’s showed this kind of form in the past.

Akpom has always had promise that has been waiting to explode, but many assumed it would have already happened by now – several loan spells to Championship clubs earlier in his career didn’t amount to much and even his debut season at Boro saw him score just five league goals.

Something just appears to have clicked for Akpom, but he could just be better off staying at Boro for a bit longer even if promotion isn’t achieved.

Yes, Leeds are a massive club in terms of fanbase, history and the like, but there’s no guarantee that Akpom would even get regular minutes at Elland Road.

The number 10 position has already been spent heavily on in the previous 12 months when Brendan Aaronsen arrived from RB Salzburg, whilst Jack Harrison has also been playing there.

If Akpom is being targeted as an out-and-out striker, then both Rodrigo and Georgino Rutter are decent options, as is Wilfried Gnonto when he plays through the middle, but that isn’t where Akpom’s best form has come from anyway.

Judging on the last few years of his career, Akpom wouldn’t be guaranteed to step up to the Premier League and make an impact, and it could be a case of just working magic under Carrick’s influence and tactical style which is making him score so much and play so well.

You can’t argue with his current form, but Leeds could perhaps do a lot better than Akpom this summer and pursue an attacking player with more top flight pedigree for a decent value.