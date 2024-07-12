Highlights Selling Archie Gray could help Leeds keep their attacking players, including Willy Gnonto, after a strong season.

That's according to Don Goodman.

Gnonto could be a key player next term, along with some of the Whites' other attackers.

Pundit Don Goodman believes Archie Gray's sale could help Leeds United to keep hold of their attacking players.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, he identified Willy Gnonto as one player who could potentially be retained, though he was just one of many first-teamers who shone in the final third last term.

Georgino Rutter was also a real asset following a difficult first season at Elland Road, failing to keep Leeds in the Premier League but playing a big part in guiding them to May's play-off final against Southampton.

Dan James, who was one of the few players to shine against the Saints at Wembley, is another player who did well.

But Crysencio Summerville was the West Yorkshire side's best player during the 2023/24 campaign, with his 21 goals and 10 assists in 49 competitive appearances last term allowing the Whites to secure a third-place finish and have a shot at promotion. The Dutchman thrived throughout much of the season.

Gnonto, meanwhile, struggled during the early stages of last term, with his 2023 summer transfer window saga and the injury he sustained away at Hull City disrupting his progress during the first few months.

However, he managed to recover from this and has probably done enough to put him in the shop window ahead of the summer.

Willy Gnonto's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 44 Goals 9 Assists 3

His goals and assists record may not have been that impressive, but with his start to last season in mind, he can be proud of his 2023/24 campaign record.

Don Goodman on effect of Archie Gray's sale on Willy Gnonto's future

There was a need for Leeds to balance the books following their failure to secure a Premier League return, but they have already taken a big step towards doing this, with Gray being sold to Tottenham Hotspur for a deal between £30m-£40m.

With this major sale in mind, Goodman believes that could allow Leeds to keep some of their attacking players, including Gnonto.

He said: "Looking at the Gray sale in a positive way for Leeds, by selling him they can keep hold of their attacking flair.

"We know a couple of the players wanted to leave last summer, including Gnonto, but they settled back down and had really good seasons. You’d hope that they will feel, not guilty as such, but a responsibility to help get Leeds back into the Premier League.

"From Gray’s perspective, he’s got an opportunity to play now at a big club in the Premier League under a very good manager – I like Ange Postecoglou a lot. Playing there will only improve Gray even more."

Daniel Farke will be desperate to retain Leeds United's key attacking players

Leeds' attack played a big part in guiding them to 90 points at the end of last term.

Summerville was a crucial player and it would be a major boost for Daniel Farke if he retained the Dutchman.

Gnonto is another player who could thrive again next term.

Having overcome his transfer saga, the Italian shouldn't feel guilty if he leaves this summer.

However, it would be a great story if he could guide the club back to the top level, having joined the club when they were competing in the top flight.