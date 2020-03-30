Leeds United pundit rips into multi-million pound signing with scathing assessment

Noel Whelan has claimed that Helder Costa is not a £15m player, as Leeds United prepare to start paying top money for the Portuguese winger.

Leeds took Costa on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in the summer, with that deal destined to become permanent after a year, with the Whites having an obligation to sign the 26-year-old.

Marcelo Bielsa has involved Costa in every Championship fixture this season, either from the bench or in the starting XI, with the Portuguese a fairly regular feature since breaking into the side in September.

Yet, he’s delivered only three goals and two assists in the Championship, as well as a further three goal involvements in the League Cup back in August.

For Whelan, that isn’t enough to justify the £15m that Leeds will reportedly have to pay for the winger over the course of the next four years.

“He has not done enough. I have seen glimpses of what he could be but £15million is too much for him right now. It is up to him if he is a £15million player in the future,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“He needs consistency in his performances. This is exactly what happened with Jack Harrison last year.

QUIZ: Can you name every Leeds United player’s shirt number?

1 of 22 Firstly, who wears the No.1 shirt for Leeds? Kiko Casilla Will Huffer Illan Meslier Kamil Miazek

“We signed him on a loan deal with a view to a permanent when Wolves were in the Premier League. What does that say? You do not let a good player go when you are in the Premier League. They were willing to let him go when they go gained promotion and it tells a story.

“We need consistency from him.”

Costa’s best season with Wolves came during the 2016/17 campaign, when he scored 10 goals in the Championship and registered a further eight assists.

Despite the fact he is unlikely to get close to registering those numbers this season, he could be part of a promotion-winning squad, with Leeds top of the Championship table with nine games remaining.

The Verdict

This is a rather scathing attack from Whelan at a time when Costa is starting to show a little bit more consistency and tease he might be this £15m player.

He started with some patchy form, but since the turn of the year, Leeds are starting to see something like Costa’s best; yes, he could have more goal involvements, but Leeds as a collective outfit are guilty of that failing, not the winger alone.

Bielsa rates him and trusts him to do a job week-on-week, which is good enough for a lot of Leeds fans.

Additionally, if Leeds are promoted, £15m is peanuts for a player like Costa, which will have convinced the men at the top at Elland Road.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!