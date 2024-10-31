Carlton Palmer believes that Lewis O’Brien could be a smart short-term signing for Leeds United.

According to TEAMtalk, the Whites are among the Championship sides eyeing a January move for the midfielder.

West Brom, Hull City, Stoke City and Sheffield United have all also been linked with the Nottingham Forest player.

O’Brien is currently plying his trade on loan with MLS side LAFC, where he has made nine league appearances since a summer move.

But he is set to return to the City Ground in the new year, where a new solution will need to be found for his future. LAFC have an option-to-buy, but nothing is finalised yet.

Lewis O'Brien - Nottingham Forest league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 13 (6) 1 (0)

Carlton Palmer gives Lewis O’Brien Leeds verdict

Palmer believes that O’Brien could be a solution to the midfield issues at Leeds, where injuries to Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu have presented Daniel Farke with a real headache.

However, he has warned that the 26-year-old might not be the best to keep in the squad long-term given their own Premier League ambitions, and the player’s difficulty in the top flight with Nottingham Forest.

“Leeds United, along with several other Championship clubs, and one Premier League side, are interested in taking Lewis O’Brien in January,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Lewis O’Brien had a fantastic spell at Huddersfield Town, and played a key part in the Terriers’ journey to the play-off final, under Carlos Corberan, which they lost to Nottingham Forest.

“He was an integral part of that.

“He then had a move to Nottingham Forest, where things haven’t worked out for him, he hasn’t had much game time and has been sent out to LAFC, where he was on loan in America after a temporary spell at Middlesbrough last season that also didn’t work out for him.

“He’s proven what he’s capable of doing in the Championship with Huddersfield.

“Certainly, with the injury problems Leeds have in that area it makes sense.

“The problem that they have obviously is he struggled to make any kind of impact in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

“But the priority is for Leeds to get back to the Premier League.

“Given his age, it wouldn’t be a problem for Leeds United to move him on should they get promoted to the Premier League.

“It’s going to be a chase for Lewis O’Brien’s signature, there are a lot of clubs who are interested in his signature, but I think it would be a good solution for Leeds United given the injury crisis they have at the moment.

“As I said, the free [agent] market doesn’t always work for you, they have signed Joshua Guilavogui until the end of the season, but you’ve got to be looking forward.

“Obviously, Leeds United have been put in this position because of the depth of their injuries, but Lewis O’Brien would be a very, very good solution for now in the Championship.”

Lewis O’Brien’s Nottingham Forest difficulty

O’Brien joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022 following their promotion to the Premier League, but he has struggled for any kind of game time during this spell.

The midfielder has made 13 appearances in the top flight, spending time on loan with DC United, Middlesbrough and now LAFC in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old featured 23 times for Boro in the Championship last year as the team came eighth in the table.

He also played 123 times for the Terriers across three campaigns in the second tier, helping them come third in the table in 2022.

Lewis O’Brien addition could solve depth issues at Leeds

A fully fit Leeds squad wouldn’t need the addition of O’Brien, but the long-term injuries of Gruev and Ampadu have changed the picture completely at Elland Road.

Gruev is set to be out for months, and Ampadu is unlikely to return until at least January, meaning they are currently short of numbers.

Farke will want to avoid rushing both players back given the consequences of aggravating their injuries could be costly, so bringing in someone of O’Brien’s experience and quality could be a smart short-term solution.

However, Palmer is right to raise some concerns over his viability longer-term given his struggles in the Premier League.