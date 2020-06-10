Leeds United pundit makes Che Adams claim as intriguing Southampton summer awaits

Noel Whelan has suggested that Southampton’s financial situation could help Leeds United in their quest to sign Che Adams this summer.

Adams was heavily linked with a move to Elland Road in the January transfer window, with the club failing in a big-money bid to sign the forward.

Victor Orta has recently confirmed that Leeds were interested in signing Adams in January, only for Ralph Hasenhuttl to have a change of heart and keep the striker at St. Mary’s.

Can you get full marks on this Leeds United higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

It has been a tough season for Adams, though, with the 23-year-old failing to find the net in a total of 27 appearances for the Saints since his £15m move from Birmingham City in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites reignite interest in Adams this summer, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain on the brink of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds man Noel Whelan has suggested that the Whites could capitalise on Saints’ financial situation, amid recent reports claiming that he’d be available for a knockdown fee.

He said: “He has not had too many opportunities at Southampton.

“Before we stopped playing he was getting assists and Hassenhuttl was actually seeing a player that was adding something to Southampton. They were looking after their own interests in January.

“I do not think there will be any imminent move but Leeds will have that one in mind, it is an option.

“They know he is available now and at a cheaper price. Everyones value has gone down so it might work out better for Leeds in the long-run.”

The Verdict

Adams is a player who Leeds would have done their research on in the past, and he’s a player who Bielsa clearly thinks would fit into his system and style of play at Elland Road.

Adams is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and was excellent for Birmingham last season, and I believe he would be a class signing for Leeds despite his struggles in the Premier League this term.

Under a manager like Bielsa, Adams really could thrive, although it would be interesting to see whether he got into the team ahead of Patrick Bamford and Jean-Kevin Augustin.