Highlights Ipswich Town and Leicester City have been the standout teams in the Championship so far, with Ipswich currently sitting second with 31 points.

Leeds United currently trail Ipswich by nine points, but there is still a long way to go in the season and anything can happen.

The race for promotion is unpredictable, and the final standings at the end of the season are far from certain. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season unfolds.

With 13 matches played for most sides in the Championship, it's starting to get to the stage where we can begin to take the league standings somewhat seriously.

So far in the division this year, there have been two clear standout sides - Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Leicester, for example, sit top of the table in the Championship, winning all of their league matches so far, but one. This leaves the Foxes with 36.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have taken to the Championship incredibly well following their promotion from League One.

The Tractor Boys have actually only played 12 matches so far, so one fewer than most teams in the division, yet they sit second and on 31 points with a record of 10 wins, one draw and one loss.

Ipswich's gap over third-place Leeds United currently stands at nine points, extended to that after the midweek fixtures saw Ipswich beat Bristol City away, and Leeds' loss away at Stoke.

Can Leeds United catch Ipswich Town?

With the above gap in mind, we asked former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on how the promotion race was shaping up in the Championship, and indeed, if he believes Leeds can still catch Ipswich and get into the automatic spots.

Palmer stressed that there was still plenty of times to go, and continues to back his pre-season promotion predictions.

"Leeds United drop nine points behind Ipswich Town," Palmer ponders when speaking to FLW.

"It was a disappointing defeat the other night to Stoke City - their first defeat in four games after three straight wins.

"There is a long way still to go in the season, with Ipswich and Leicester setting a relentless pace, Leicester winning their last six straight games, and Ipswich winning their last five and drawing one.

"I predicted Leicester and Leeds to get promoted automatically and I still stand by that," Palmer continued.

"Daniel [Farke] came into Leeds United late, and he's always maintained that if he could get to the transfer market in January with them in contention, then they would kick on in the second half of the season.

"So, I think he will be pleased with where they are currently in the league now, with the knowledge that there is more to come."

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Will Ipswich Town finish ahead of Leeds this season?

Carlton Palmer is absolutely correct to point out that there is a very long way to go in the Championship this season.

That means, in a division as unpredictable as the second tier, there will be plenty of ups and downs for all sides in the division, including those competing at the sharp end.

Nine points, which could extend to 12 if Ipswich win their game in hand, is a healthy advantage for Ipswich to have at this stage, for sure, but that is all it is, an advantage.

It does not mean they will be up there come the end of the season, it just means they have started the season well and put themselves in a good position from which to compete.

It's certainly going to be interesting to watch how the rest of the season pans out.