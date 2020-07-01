Leeds United pundit identifies 11-goal ace as Augustin alternative heading into the summer

Paul Robinson has stated that Teemu Pukki could be the ideal signing for Leeds United next season, insisting that the Norwich City forward’s work ethic and ability to score goals would lead to him becoming a success.

Leeds have today confirmed that Jean-Kevin Augustin will not have his loan deal at the club extended until the end of the season, meaning the Frenchman’s long-term future and chance of a permanent deal is up in the air.

Patrick Bamford remains the man tasked with firing Leeds to the Premier League, but there’s little doubt if they get there, Marcelo Bielsa is going to need an alternative to help them stay in the top-flight.

For Robinson, he feels that Pukki would be the ideal Augustin replacement at Elland Road, citing the 30-year-old’s goalscoring ability, despite a barren run since January.

Robinson told MOT Leeds News: “I don’t think we’ll see Augustin again in a Leeds shirt. The deal expired on Tuesday, he’s injured again and we don’t even know if he’s in the country or not. We don’t know where he is.

“But he’s certainly not going to play a part this season. There’s no place for him in the squad and you don’t want any players in there that aren’t 100%.

“I still think Pukki would be a smart signing given how Leeds play under Marcelo Bielsa, with one striker.

“Pukki’s work rate is phenomenal. He’s not just become a bad striker overnight because he’s not scoring.

“He’s proved he can score goals and you have to look at the team that he’s playing for at the moment and how many chances they’re creating.

“It will be frustrating for him. You’ve got nine players behind you that you’re relying on to create chances. If they’re not coming you’ll struggle to score goals.

“I think he’s a good player. You don’t become a bad player in half a season. It’s his work rate and how he hassles defenders, and he’s proved he can score goals.

“The way Leeds play with one upfront it would really suit Pukki.”

Pukki has struck 11 times this season in the Premier League, with his form during the first-half of the campaign particularly impressive. However, Daniel Farke’s side face an uphill task if they are to stay in the top-flight this season, with time running out for Norwich to stage a great escape.

He bagged 29 goals and nine assists last season in the Championship too, helping Norwich to the title ahead of Leeds.

The Verdict

Pukki has proved during his time in England that he’s a good striker, who knows where the goal is. In Leeds’ team, he would score buckets of goals given the Whites’ ability to create chance after chance.

A concern you’ve got is Pukki’s age compared to someone like Augustin, who at 23 looked like one for the future at Elland Road.

You might get another 18 months of this level from Pukki, but given his potential price-tag, it might not be worth it.

Augustin’s spell with Leeds hasn’t worked out, though, with Leeds needing to source an alternative to him when the summer transfer comes around.

