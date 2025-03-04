David Prutton has named Dan James as the Championship player of the season so far, with the winger having emerged as a key player for Daniel Farke at Leeds United.

The Whites currently lead the way in the Championship, with the Yorkshire outfit eight points clear of third-placed Burnley in the battle for automatic promotion, although the Clarets do have a game in hand.

Championship Table (as of 3/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 35 20 65

Nevertheless, Leeds will feel they are in a great position to not only return to the Premier League, but also win the title, and they are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run.

Dan James becomes a key figure for Leeds United

Whilst it has been a real team effort to put Leeds in this position, there have been some standout individuals - with James falling into that category.

The former Man United winger has developed a real consistency since Farke arrived, as he registered 20 goal contributions last season.

But, he is sure to surpass that return this time around, with James having scored ten goals and provided nine assists after 29 games, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet for Farke.

David Prutton highlights Dan James impact at Leeds United

Such performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit Prutton highlighted James as the best player in the league, ahead of rival players from Sheffield United and Burnley.

“Dan James! With a mention for Vini Souza, a colossus. Egan-Riley and Esteve the Burnley Bedrock. And Joel Piroe has sneaked up on us as joint top Championship scorer.

“Dan has 14 goal involvements in the last 17 games in which Leeds have been unbeaten. A match winner and game changer, his ability to come out of quiet periods in games to then decide the outcome is a joy for all Leeds fans. The ever-present electric pace has been allied to an increasingly reliable final ball or finish. A little predictable given Leeds are top, but he is a huge part of why they’re currently at the summit!

“For lovers of free-flowing football, I think most Championship clubs would have him in their starting XI.”

Leeds United’s firepower has been huge in the promotion race

This will obviously cause debate, and you could make a case for the other players that Prutton mentioned, particularly Esteve, given Burnley’s remarkable defensive record.

But the reality is that Leeds have been the best team in the Championship so far, and what makes them different to the rest is their attacking threat.

Related Major Rangers takeover update emerges involving Leeds United chairman Paarag Marathe Marathe is set to take his involvement in football to the next level with investment in the Scottish giants from Ibrox

They have scored 72 goals in 35 games, which is a fantastic return, and comfortably above anyone else in the league. More importantly, it’s at least 20 more than the other sides in the top four, so it really has been the difference so far.

Of course, that’s not all down to James, but he offers so much with his pace, direct style, and he is now showing real composure in the final third on a regular basis.