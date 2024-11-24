When Leeds United sold Charlie Cresswell in the summer, it was telling that he had played more games for Millwall, where he quickly became a cult hero on loan at The Den in 2022/23, than the Whites.

Last year, upon his return to West Yorkshire, Cresswell would have been hoping to win more game time at his parent club after their relegation. With developmental minutes needed at senior level, he didn't receive them. Instead, he languished within Leeds' reserves or on the fringes of the first team with very little game time to speak of last term.

He has benefited from a Championship loan before, though. During the previous 2022/23 campaign, Millwall had a much smoother run of things in what turned out to be Gary Rowett's last full season in charge of the club, as they finished in eighth position, just one point behind the second-tier play-off spots.

Despite the animosity and rivalry between the two clubs, Leeds' Cresswell played a key role in the Lions' relative success of the season prior to last, during a year-long loan spell in which he made 28 Championship appearances and became a cult hero.

Charlie Cresswell's time at Leeds and Millwall compared

After Cresswell's return to Elland Road, Whites boss Daniel Farke has not afforded the defender the sort of game-time that he would have liked, as he made just five league appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit, including starting on just one occasion.

After developing during a loan stint with Millwall, the 22-year-old may have been hoping to be given more opportunities with Leeds last season since they were relegated to the Championship but he struggled to break into Farke's plans consistently.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, Cresswell played just 135 minutes, and his solitary start for Farke's side came all the way back in August 2023, during a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City. The only full 90-minute appearance he made since then came during an EFL Cup defeat on penalties to League Two Salford City, which also came last August.

The Whites' academy graduate sealed a £3.8 million move to Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse after a difficult time at Elland Road, with Leeds needing to raise funds and happy to sell a player who had failed to nail down a consistent starting spot under the German.

That wasn't before Millwall chanced their arm before. In the January window, a move looked likely, as Millwall reportedly made a 'couple of big offers' for his services, but were unable to agree terms with Leeds, according to the South London News, with the Lions again linked with a move throughout the summer before he headed to France.

Cresswell began his career at the side his father played for, and it is a shame in many ways that things didn't work out for him, as he struggled for game-time at Elland Road with the club in the Premier League, and so went out on the first loan of his career at 19-years-old to join Millwall ahead of the 2022/23 season in what looked like a move that would really suit both he and Millwall at the time.

They are a club built on grit, determination, and a no-nonsense ethos, and their fans demand these qualities from the players who represent them. Defensive-minded players who fight for every ball, throw themselves into challenges, and never back down are especially cherished at The Den.

A well-timed tackle or a commanding aerial duel often earns as much applause as a goal, reflecting how much Millwall’s supporters value defensive commitment, character, and spirit. That is what Cresswell had in abundance, which many Leeds fans took a liking to, but it was seen at its best with the Lions.

Charlie Cresswell's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (21/11/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 14 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 England U-21 18 2 1 Toulouse 10 0 0

Millwall and Charlie Cresswell's cult hero status

What sets Millwall’s fan-favourites apart isn’t just their ability but their character. Players who wear their hearts on their sleeves, visibly show passion, and rally their teammates are held in high regard. The crowd thrives on these emotional displays, creating a bond between player and fan that defines the club’s identity.

Fighting spirit is non-negotiable. Millwall fans adore players who dig deep when the odds are against them, stand tall in physical battles, and refuse to give anything less than 100%. This is the foundation of the club’s "no one likes us, we don’t care" mentality.

Charlie Cresswell 2022/23 Millwall statistics Appearances 28 Goals 4 Assists 2 Interceptions per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.5 Clearances per game 3.1 Dribbled past per game 0.5 Stats as per Sofascore, league games only

Legends like Paul Robinson and Alan Dunne epitomised that ethos, while current players like Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson continue to embody the grit and defiance Millwall supporters love, which Cresswell will have learnt plenty from when he was at the club. These are the players who keep the club’s spirit alive and are among their longest-serving players for a reason.

Creswell enjoyed a much more successful time with his loan club than at Leeds, and even made six goal contributions in the second tier, scoring five goals and assisting one, in addition to his positive defensive contributions. Due to their strength in depth at centre-back, he wasn't immune to being dropped, having spent five straight matches on the bench halfway through that campaign.

The London outfit were a significantly stronger team when the Leeds loanee played at his best during a key stage of his development as a player and at such a tender age. That made the centre-back's displays even more standout in his temporary spell at The Den.

He quickly became a fan-favourite at The Den with a brace on his debut for the club on the opening day of the season against Stoke City. His toughness, and committed style to defending made him easy to like, even if he wasn’t the most technically gifted, but his defensive resilience, aerial ability, and never-say-die attitude made him invaluable.

A fierce competitor in the heart of the Millwall defence who embodied the fans in many ways, with his passion and intensity never in question, Cresswell left behind a legacy thanks to impressive displays which were always with his heart upon his sleeve and made him a true warrior.