In the wake of relegation, it felt inevitable that Leeds United would lose an array of talent during the off-season with numerous high-profile names poised to seek pastures new.

Now under the fresh, well-versed tuition of promotion extraordinaire Daniel Farke, the objective will be to rebuild and ensure that the voids of those who leave are filled, if Leeds are to mount a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And, following a crucial recent development, it appears as though one player that needs replacing will be Wilfried Gnonto, who is now set to seal a switch to Everton according to Football Italia.

How much could Leeds United get for Wilfried Gnonto?

The outlet states that the Merseyside outfit are willing to pay €22m for Gnonto's services after a sole season at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old winger was always going to generate a significant valuation given that he penned a five-year deal when arriving from Swiss side FC Zurich last summer, and swiftly repaid Leeds' faith with a series of stunning showings in limited minutes.

An overall return of four goals and four assists in 28 appearances- 17 of which were starts- has unsurprisingly convinced suitors that there is raw, yet wholly promising talent to work with and that Gnonto could be a viable investment both in the short and long-term.

If the deal manages to ultimately go through, then it will also emerge as a monumental profit on the reported £3.8m outlay that Leeds forked out to bring the Italian International over from Switzerland.

What other teams have been interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

Unsurprisingly, Gnonto has earned a long list of admirers both domestically and overseas.

Reports informed that Premier League quartet Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brentford have all expressed interest at various stages alongside Freiburg of the Bundesliga.

However, even though the trump cards of European football and a renowned track record pertaining to progression for young players both sit on the table, it looks as though Gnonto will be moving to Everton instead.

Should Everton sign Wilfried Gnonto?

There is something about the move that appears an awkward fit for both parties.

Chiefly, for Gnonto, better options have been presented, and he could either go to Villa Park and play in Europe or move down to London and form part of a sustained philosophy dedicated to the development and nurturing of promising, high-potential starlets at either Brentford or Palace- which exciting duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze can both testify for.

Some may point to the guarantee of regular minutes at a team lower down the table, although clubs often play the long game with these sort of signings and always ensure that there is a plan for the players in question to eventually step into the side and thrive, just as Olise himself did at Selhurst Park following a more peripheral role in his debut campaign.

And while Gnonto firmly looks a player that should have been above Everton's means in isolation, a slightly deeper dive suggests that he may not be the best proposition to stylistically align with Sean Dyche's notoriously direct, route-one modus operandi.

In his system, it is a requirement for forwards to engage in plenty of work out of possession and this is something that Gnonto is yet to master.

Indeed, the lack of possession that the Toffees see may not serve Gnonto well moving forward, as he is very much a player who performs best when playing on the front foot with the scope to drive into space with the ball at his feet.

However, if he can adapt his game then it could represent a major coup for Everton as they look to steady the ship next term and stave off the threat of relegation yet again.