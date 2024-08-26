Manor Solomon of Tottenham Hotspur is a reported target for Leeds United as they try to replace Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, but contrasting reports have emerged regarding the current likelihood of the transfer.

The departure of the aforementioned Leeds attacking pairing may have netted the club close to £65 million, but it also left them with plenty to do to find their replacements before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Leeds are looking to the Premier League for their next potential move, with the The Yorkshire Evening Post first revealing that Leeds have identified Solomon as a player that the Whites are said to be considering at this point in the window.

The Israeli international suffered with a meniscus issue for much of last term, restricting him to only six appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

With that, it's no surprise that he could leave Ange Postecoglou's team in the coming days in search of regular first-team football to get back up to speed.

Manor Solomon Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Maccabi Petah Tikva 73 8 6 Shakhtar Donetsk 106 22 9 Fulham 24 5 0 Tottenham Hotspur 6 0 2 Israel 37 7 9

Leeds United facing reported issues in pursuit of Tottenham winger Manor Solomon

Journalist Shay Lugassi is now reporting that the move for Solomon to move to Leeds may be in doubt.

He states that Solomon has completed the required medical tests, but there are quite significant financial differences between the clubs to iron out if a deal is going to be signed off on.

However, talks are continuing between the parties, but the player's camp is not ruling out alternative options before the window slams shut later this week, meaning it is not certain that he will move to Elland Road.

The attacking midfielder, who tends to play out wide on the left wing, suffered a season-ending knee injury last September, but he was involved with Spurs during pre-season, and has been an unused substitute so far this season.

Solomon has already snubbed a move to La Liga outfit Getafe, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, it has been reported that his preference, if he is to move, is to stay in England. That's according to the The Yorkshire Evening Post, and Elland Road could present that opportunity for him.

According to other reports from The Yorkshire Evening Post, the player was set to undergo a medical over the weekend ahead of his season-long switch from the English capital.

Despite the latest claims from Lugasi, Graham Smyth is reporting that the deal is on track. He wrote that although the deal is taking longer than others have to complete, club sources insist it remains possible and ongoing.

Manor Solomon deal breaking down may not be the end of the world for Leeds United

The Whites have been linked with a number of wingers in recent times and they have already landed one in the last week, with Largie Ramazani officially joining from UD Almeria in Spain.

Coming in for an eight-figure fee, fans can expect him to be heavily involved this term, along with the likes of Willy Gnonto and Dan James. However, two of those prefer the left flank, which is the same for Solomon.

He has mainly operated as a winger during his career on the left, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play out wide at Elland Road, which could mean a restructuring of the attacking line-up, with perhaps Gnonto coming centrally.

In profile terms, it may have made more sense for Leeds to look at securing a natural central playmaker to replace Rutter, as opposed to moving so many players around to accommodate another left-sided winger, which is why if this deal does not go through, it would not be the end of the world.

The other issue is fitness, and that's where some hesitancy may come into the thinking on this one, but Solomon is definitely above the quality required to be a Championship footballer in terms of pure ability.