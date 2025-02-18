Leeds United could be in line for a cash boost this summer, as Eintracht Frankfurt look to secure a permanent deal for on-loan right-back Rasmus Kristensen.

The Denmark international, who joined Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg for €10 million (£8.34m) three years ago, has struggled to make his mark at Elland Road and is not part of the club’s long-term plans.

With Frankfurt’s sporting director Timmo Hardung expressing a desire to keep Kristensen, the Whites could see a welcome boost to their transfer budget.

Leeds United: Eintracht Frankfurt's Rasmus Kristensen transfer intentions become clearer

Rasmus Kristensen’s career has taken him from his native Denmark to the top levels of European football, with stints at Midtjylland, Ajax, and Red Bull Salzburg before his move to Leeds United.

However, his time in West Yorkshire has been underwhelming, with the 27-year-old failing to make a competitive appearance for the club since 2023. Instead, Kristensen has spent the last two seasons on loan, first at AS Roma and now at Eintracht Frankfurt.

In Germany, Kristensen has thrived. He has become a first-team regular for Frankfurt, who currently sit third in the Bundesliga, with 26 appearances and five goal contributions across all competitions this season.

His performances have impressed Frankfurt’s sporting director Timmo Hardung, who recently confirmed the club’s intention to pursue a permanent transfer.

Speaking to Fussball Transfers, Hardung said, “We’ll try to sign him permanently. It’s no secret, he has become a big factor off the pitch too. He’s just a good guy who fits in very well with us in the team and the club.”

Despite talks between the two clubs in January, no agreement was reached.

However, with Kristensen’s loan spell running until June 30 and his contract at Leeds running until 2027, negotiations are likely to resume as the summer transfer window approaches.

Expected Leeds United exit for Rasmus Kristensen will bolster Daniel Farke's transfer budget

For Leeds United, Kristensen’s potential departure represents an opportunity to boost their transfer budget.

With Jayden Bogle enjoying an impressive season as first-choice right-back and Sam Byram providing reliable backup, the Whites are well-covered in the position for now.

Kristensen, therefore, has become surplus to requirements, making a permanent move to Frankfurt a sensible outcome for all parties.

Financially, a transfer fee for Kristensen would provide Leeds with extra funds to strengthen other areas of the squad this coming summer, and every penny is helpful towards that goal. Additionally, offloading Kristensen would reduce the wage bill, further enhancing their financial flexibility.

While the exact figure Frankfurt are willing to pay remains unclear, Kristensen’s consistent performances in a top European league suggest a reasonable fee could be negotiated.

The Danish international’s experience and versatility make him an attractive option for Frankfurt, who are pushing for Champions League qualification.

The Championship table (as of 18th February 2025, source) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 1 Leeds United 33 +48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3 Burnley 33 +30 65 4 Sunderland 33 +20 62

As Eintracht Frankfurt prepare to negotiate a permanent deal for Rasmus Kristensen, Leeds stand to benefit significantly from the potential transfer.

With no place for him in Daniel Farke’s squad and his reputation rising in the Bundesliga, a move makes sense for all involved.

For Leeds, the financial boost could be pivotal as they look to strengthen their squad for a promotion push.

As discussions continue, fans at Elland Road will be watching, hopeful that the sale of a forgotten man can pave the way for new signings and a brighter future.