Highlights Alfie Gilchrist may depart Chelsea on loan this summer, drawing interest from Leeds, Preston, Blackburn, and now Como.

The versatile defender played 11 Premier League games last season but struggled to secure a spot in the starting lineup at Chelsea.

Leeds in particular could benefit from Gilchrist's adaptability in defense, especially if they fail to secure a permanent deal with Joe Rodon.

Alfie Gilchrist is expected to leave Chelsea on loan this summer amid Leeds United, Preston North End, and Blackburn Rovers interest – with Serie B side Como now part of the race.

According to The Athletic, Preston, as well as Leeds and Blackburn, face European competition in the race to his signature.

Gilchrist has emerged from the Chelsea academy system, but has been unable to cement himself as a key part of the London outfit’s first team plans.

The versatile defender featured 11 times in the Premier League last season, including two starts, as Mauricio Pochettino’s team finished sixth in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Gilchrist played predominantly on the right flank as a full-back or wing-back, but he is also capable of playing centrally as well.

Alfie Gilchrist - Chelsea league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 11 (2) 1 (0)

Alfie Gilchrist transfer latest

It has been claimed that Italian side Como are also interested in securing a loan move for the 20-year-old.

The Serie B side is managed by former Chelsea player Cesc Fàbregas, which could give them the edge in any negotiations for the defender.

Leeds are hoping to strengthen their defensive options, with a centre-back and right-back both potentially needed to improve Daniel Farke’s team.

Gilchrist could prove a solution to both positions due to his versatility, making him an appealing target.

However, it remains to be seen whether he can be convinced to take the step down to the Championship, with Blackburn and Preston also eyeing a move.

It is expected that the youngster will be loaned out this summer, even with Enzo Maresca arriving as the Blues’ latest managerial appointment.

Gilchrist has already opened his account for Premier League goals, bagging his first in a 6-0 win over Everton near the end of last season.

The defender’s preference may be to remain in the top flight, even if he is set to depart Stamford Bridge.

However, no interest from a Premier League rival has yet been reported.

Leeds’ busy summer plans

Leeds will be looking to build a team capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League next season, after just narrowly missing out on a top flight return.

However, there is plenty of speculation over the futures of several key first team members, such as Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

Farke’s team has also lost an important defensive option in Joe Rodon, with the Wales international returning to his parent club after the end of the campaign.

It is set to be a busy summer at Elland Road, with all of these details needing to be ironed out ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Gilchrist addition could be smart solution for Leeds

Leeds will need defensive reinforcement this summer, especially if a permanent agreement cannot be reached with Spurs for Rodon.

The team is short both centrally and on the right, meaning multiple reinforcements could be needed.

Gilchrist’s arrival on loan could help cover both positions, which would be a very valuable asset to have in the squad.

He is also a bright, young talent with a lot of potential and has already earned Premier League experience, so winning the race to his signature could make for a good start to their summer business.

Likewise, for a Preston or Blackburn, landing the Chelsea man, given the interest, would be a shrewd move and a real boost.