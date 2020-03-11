Leeds United preparing to complete key transfer as fresh update emerges

Leeds United are preparing to activate their buy-out clause in order to sigh Illan Meslier on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal with the Whites after arriving from French side Lorient on a deal last August.

As part of the loan arrangement, Marcelo Bielsa’s side inserted an option to buy the goalkeeper should he make a big enough impression during his season in West Yorkshire, and according to The Mirror, this is something that Leeds will be looking to do.

Meslier made his debut for Bielsa’s side in the FA Cup third round clash with Arsenal where he came away with huge credit despite the Whites falling to defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Since then, the young stopper has had to be patient, but an opportunity has come to impress after being drafted into the starting XI following Kikom Casilla’s eight-match ban.

Meslier has been hugely impressive in those two games with many now tipping him to succeed Casilla as Marcelo Bielsa’s first choice goalkeeper.

The verdict

It’s hard to downplay how well Illan Meslier has done in difficult circumstances.

After being thrown in at the deep end against Arsenal in the FA Cup, the young goalkeeper has done exceedingly well to adapt to first team level following Kiko Casilla’s suspension.

He’s been tasked with stepping up in a high-pressure situation and it seems that he’s taken it firmly in his stride.

Meslier has certainly shown enough to suggest that he has a future at the club, and if a deal can be agreed then it’ll be good news for everyone.