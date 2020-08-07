Leeds United preparing multi-million pound bid for 7-goal midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a summer transfer move for Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson according to The Sun.

Wilson has spent a number of seasons on loan away from Anfield, and it seems unlikely that he will be involved in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for next year’s league campaign.

The 23-year-old was on loan with AFC Bournemouth last term, and chipped in with seven goals and two assists in his 35 appearances for the Cherries.

But his performances were unable to stop Bournemouth from being relegated into the Championship after a disappointing league campaign under the management of Eddie Howe.

A move to Leeds United could be tempting for Wilson, with Leeds United preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship.

The Whites finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can build on some hugely impressive showings during the 2019/20 campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa will be eager to add to his squad ahead of the new season as well, as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship next term.

The Sun also claim that Leeds face competition from both Aston Villa and Newcastle United to the signing of Wilson, which is likely to be worth a fee in the region of £15million.

The Verdict:

He’d be a fantastic addition to Leeds’ squad.

I’m not sure whether Pablo Hernandez is going to be able to replicate the performances he had shown in the Championship for Bielsa’s side next season.

Reinforcements are definitely needed in the Leeds squad next season, and it’s good to see they’re targeting players that have a mix of wanting to prove themselves and have experience in the Premier League.

Wilson fits this description perfectly, and I think he’d be more than capable of performing to a high standard for Leeds next season.