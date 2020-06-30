Leeds United prepare move for impressive 5-goal technician

John Swift has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, with Reading facing the possibility of having to cash-in on their playmaker due to financial problems.

Leeds hope to be planning for life back in the Premier League next season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the driving seat in terms of the top two heading into the final seven games of the 2019/20 campaign.

Back in mid-table, Reading are safe, but are entering the run-in after another lacklustre season.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

However, Swift has thrived, with the 25-year-old bagging five goals and registering 10 assists for the Berkshire outfit.

And, Football Insider reckon that Leeds could reignite their interest in the former Chelsea man this summer, with an improved chance of getting a deal over the line due to Reading’s precarious financial position.

That move could come in the next transfer window, but prior to that, the current campaign has to be concluded.

Tonight, Swift, Reading and Leeds will all be in action, with the Royals potentially in line to do the Whites a favour.

They entertain Brentford at the Madejski Stadium, with Thomas Frank’s Bees holding the biggest threat to Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes as things stand with seven games remaining.

The Verdict

Swift has had a fine season for Reading and, technically, he’s got all the attributes to fly in the Premier League, should Leeds get there.

However, you’ve got to question whether he’s the type of player Bielsa wants to work with.

Yes, the Argentine would love his technique, but will he work as hard for the team as someone like Mateusz Klich? You’d have to say not.

Bielsa is really loyal and you can’t see someone like Swift coming in and taking the role of such a vital player in Klich, Pablo Hernandez or Adam Forshaw.

Thoughts? Let us know!