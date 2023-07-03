Speculation continues to linger around the future of a number of Leeds United players.

Leeds are looking ahead to their EFL return after three seasons in the Premier League. The club are yet to appoint a head coach and the 49ers Enterprises takeover is moving along at a snail's pace, awaiting the green-light from the governing bodies.

When do Leeds' players return for pre-season?

Today (Monday 3rd July) is the day that Leeds' first pool of players will report back for pre-season training.

As per Leeds Live, "day one tests" will take place at Leeds Beckett University today with Rob Price putting players through their paces.

Amongst the senior players set to return today are Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford - two individuals expected to be retained despite relegation - alongside a number of U21s.

The other six players returning for pre-season, as per Leeds Live, are Junior Firpo, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra and Georginio Rutter - all six have been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.

Marc Roca could move on to Real Betis in the near future to end his Leeds United nightmare

Firpo, Koch and Roca have been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds, with Firpo and Roca on Real Betis' radar and Koch very much in the 'shop window' with a series of clubs said to be interested.

Harrison, Sinisterra and Rutter have had less intense speculation, yet the former two do feel like assets Leeds won't be able to retain over the next two months.

This Leeds Live report confirms that Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Brenden Aaronson, Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo, Rasmus Kristensen, Wilfried Gnonto and Max Wober will have another week off after international duty.

Who will leave Leeds this summer?

Relegation was always going to mean that certain sections of Leeds' squad would be departing.

Whilst Leeds will manage to retain some players, it does feel like it's a case that nothing is off the table; if the money is right for said player, and they want the move, Leeds will be unlikely to stand in their way.

As things stand, Firpo, Koch and Roca feel like they already have one foot out of the door despite a pending return for pre-season. Ayling and Bamford seem likely to stay, whilst Harrison, Sinisterra and Rutter fall into that aforementioned situation: they could be retained, or they could be sold.

There's more beyond those eight players with a question mark over their future, many of who will return next week after international duty.