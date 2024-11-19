This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daniel Farke has been defended for his style of play, a factor which has divided the Leeds United faithful ever since he took the job in the summer of 2023 ahead of their return to the Championship.

After being denied of an immediate return to the Premier League in May's agonising Championship play-off final defeat to Russell Martin's Southampton at Wembley, anything short of promotion this time around for the Whites will naturally represent a significant disappointment.

They were rightfully tipped among the pre-season promotion favourites and are currently vindicating that prediction. At this moment in time, Leeds are placed third in the league table, just two points behind league leaders Sunderland.

EFL Championship standings, as of November 13 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sunderland 15 +14 31 2nd Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3rd Leeds United 15 +15 29 4th Burnley 15 +12 27 5th West Bromwich Albion 15 +7 25 6th Watford 15 +1 25

Having taken points from the two sides above them, Leeds' promotion credentials clearly hold substance and they're poised to remain firmly in the reckoning all year long, even if the brand of football on offer isn't optimally convincing.

Farke is a polarising figure among supporters and there is a school of thought that his modus operandi, which rarely blows away opposition teams, is not fit for purpose if and when Leeds reach the Premier League under him.

Verdict offered on Daniel Farke's style of play at Leeds United

We decided to quiz our resident Whites fan pundit, Kris Smith, on whether he is currently satisfied with the style of play directed by Farke. While Kris shares the concerns pertaining to its viability in the top-flight against superior opposition, he is content with the functional approach which Leeds are currently deploying - emphasising that results are more important right now.

"The atmosphere at Elland Road suggests that most fans aren't totally gripped by the way Leeds play under Daniel Farke, but it's all about results at this point in the season," Kris told Football League World.

"I do worry that the way Leeds are playing at the moment won't really translate to the Premier League when we're not the side that has the superior players all over the pitch, that's the case in every Championship game.

"Leeds have got better players than most teams they come up against, in the Premier League that wouldn't happen. Obviously, that theory can only be tested if we go up and Farke has got to get us there by any means necessary.

"What I will say about the style of play is that it's very functional, it's about getting this Leeds team over the line and finishing in the top two, something that he failed in doing last season.

"I do see the merit in that approach at the moment, I think he deserves praise for that. At the moment, Leeds are so solid at the back, giving up so few chances and still creating a lot of chances, we're one of the best teams for xG in the league while being miles clear in terms of xG conceded.

"So for me, I am content with what I'm seeing at the moment because I know Farke is just trying to get this team to just be as functionally-effective as it can be."

Leeds United's upcoming matches

An appealing run-in awaits following the conclusion of the international break for Leeds, who will be looking to generate momentum heading into the notoriously-unforgiving winter schedule.

They will be next in action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to 11th-placed Swansea City before returning to Elland Road for a midweek clash with strugglers Luton Town, with six points firmly up for grabs for that double-header.

Matches against Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Middlesbrough could prove more challenging, of course, although the fact of the matter is that Leeds are approaching a crucial juncture of the season and they have ample opportunity to capitalise.

Leeds' next match against a team currently in the top-six - which is obviously subject to change and will inevitably be different by this point in time - is not until the end of January, where they will face a Burnley side yet to convince in the Championship despite occupying a position inside the play-offs.

That gives them a good chance to put together some real strong form in the coming weeks and months, and while Leeds may not always win in style, you would expect the victories to continue to pile up under Farke.