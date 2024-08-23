Key Takeaways Manor Solomon has snubbed a move to Getafe.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has snubbed a move to La Liga outfit Getafe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player is keen to remain in England, which is the reason why the Israel international has rejected this switch to Spain.

Solomon, however, only made six appearances in all competitions for Spurs last term and with this, it's no surprise that he could leave Ange Postecoglou's team in the coming days.

Manor Solomon's 2023/24 campaign at Tottenham (All competitions) Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 2

With the end of the window approaching, the player may be keen to secure an exit to win more game time, even though he would have been hoping to be more of a success at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leeds United are one of the teams that are reported to be interested in the player - and that comes as little surprise considering the wing area is a key position that the Whites need to address before the summer transfer window ends.

There are other areas that the Whites may need to take a closer look at, with their right-back area and central midfield department lacking depth, but their wing area is also an issue at this stage and probably requires more than one addition.

Not only has Crysencio Summerville left, with the Dutchman securing a big-money move to West Ham United, but Jaidon Anthony has also departed following the end of his loan spell at Elland Road.

The Whites have been linked with a number of wingers in recent times and they are even close to recruiting one, with Largie Ramazani officially joining the Whites from Almeria.

Coming in for an eight-figure fee, people can expect him to be heavily involved this term, along with the likes of Willy Gnonto and Dan James, with both performing well last term.

However, another addition in this area may be required before the window closes next week.

Leeds United receive potential Manor Solomon boost

Romano has revealed that Solomon has rejected an offer to make the move to Getafe, which is a bold decision from the Israeli.

However, the reason behind this snub has emerged.

It's believed that the player is keen to remain in England - and that could potentially be a boost for Leeds who have him on their radar.

Despite this rejection, Solomon is still expected to leave Spurs in the coming days and the Whites could be one of the sides in the mix for him.

Manor Solomon would need key assurance before joining Leeds United

Leeds have a number of decent options at their disposal now.

Ramazani looks set to be heavily involved and could be an excellent replacement for Summerville.

Gnonto and James are also able to shine at this level and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them heavily involved this season too, if both of them stay put at Elland Road.

Another addition on the wing may be required, but with these existing options in mind, Solomon needs to have assurances regarding game time if he's to make the move to Elland Road.

There's no point in the Israeli moving to West Yorkshire if regular starts aren't on offer.