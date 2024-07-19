Highlights Leeds United close in on Jayden Bogle, solving right-back issue post Archie Gray's exit.

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United, ending their search for a right-back after Archie Gray’s exit.

The Whites sold their talented teenager to Spurs in a £40m deal earlier this month, in a move that eased their PSR concerns, although it did weaken Daniel Farke’s team.

Therefore, since Gray’s exit, there has been a focus on bringing in a new right-back, and it became clear in the past week that Bogle was the prime target.

And, in a fresh update, the Sheffield Star has revealed that a move is now moving closer, with Bogle set to miss the Blades’ friendly against Chesterfield on Saturday.

Jayden Bogle expected to join Leeds United from Sheffield United

The update explains that Leeds have remained in discussion with their Championship rivals after seeing an initial bid turned down, and there is now an expectation that a deal will be agreed.

With that in mind, Bogle is likely to make the short trip to Leeds as he looks to finalise the move.

There’s no mention of what sort of fee will be required to do the deal, but it has been claimed previously that Sheffield United were looking for around £7m for the player, who they brought to Bramall Lane from Derby County back in 2020, and he has gone on to make over 100 appearances in red-and-white.

Sheffield United were left in a difficult position with Jayden Bogle

This is not the news that Sheffield United fans would’ve wanted, as they’re going to be losing a player who has proven himself in the Championship - and he’s joining a local and promotion rival.

But, you do have some sympathy with the club, as Bogle is entering the final year of his contract with the Blades, so they’re in a position where if they don’t cash in now, they will risk losing him on a free in 12 months' time.

Of course, some will argue that Bogle should’ve had his contract extended previously, and that is a fair comment, but, as of now, they simply had to consider suitable offers.

Now, this will give Chris Wilder some funds to strengthen the club, but it will be difficult to bring in a right-back of Bogle’s quality at this level.

Jayden Bogle can flourish at Leeds United

From Leeds’ perspective, this looks like a shrewd bit of business, particularly as Bogle’s contract situation means they are unlikely to be paying over the odds.

After losing Gray, a right-back was a priority, and they’re set to get a player who has proven himself in the Championship over the years, whilst he also has Premier League experience.

Jayden Bogle's league appearances by season, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Derby County Championship 43 2 9 2019/20 Derby County Championship 37 1 5 2020/21 Sheffield United Premier League 16 2 0 2021/22 Sheffield United Championship 22 3 2 2022/23 Sheffield United Championship 20 2 1 2023/24 Sheffield United Premier League 34 3 0

Crucially, he is also suited to Farke’s style, as Bogle’s main attributes are his energy and drive down the flank, and he should relish that in a Leeds side that look to play on the front foot and attack.

Providing this does go through, Bogle’s first league game for his new club could be against Portsmouth at Elland Road on August 10, and he’s sure to get a warm reception from the away end when Leeds host Sheffield United in October.