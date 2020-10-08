Leeds United poised to make transfer decision as EFL clubs circle

Leeds United will make a decision over the future of Robbie Gotts in the coming days as a host of EFL clubs try to sign the player.

The 20-year-old, who is predominantly a central midfielder but can play full-back, is highly-rated at Elland Road and he has been involved in the first-team on occasions since Marcelo Bielsa arrived.

His most notable contribution came when starting, and impressing, in the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal earlier this year.

However, with Leeds now in the Premier League, Gotts is going to struggle for minutes and it appears that a loan move is on the cards, with the likes of Huddersfield, Sunderland and Swindon just some of the clubs in the Football League hoping to strike a deal.

And, according to Football Insider, a decision will be made by early next week as Bielsa and his coaching staff discuss what would be best for the youngster.

Whilst working with former Whites coach Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield would seem the best choice considering they offer Championship football, it’s believed Leeds want Gotts to play each week.

The verdict

It seems as though Gotts will be moving on and it’s something that will benefit both Leeds and the player in the long run.

He needs to be playing games regularly and that’s why this is a big call for the Whites as they must find the right club for the youngster.

That’s going to happen in the next few days and it will be interesting to see who does win the race for Gotts.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.