Leeds United are set to sign Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon on a season-long loan as Daniel Farke strengthens his defensive options.

Leeds to sign Joe Rodon

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Swansea, where he impressed in the Championship, before securing a move to Spurs in 2020 for a fee in the region of £11m.

However, the Welsh international, who has won 37 caps for his country, has struggled for game time in London, so he spent the previous campaign in France with Rennes.

And, it appears another temporary switch is on the cards, as Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath revealed that the defender is now set to move to Elland Road.

“Tottenham have agreed a deal for Wales centre-back Joe Rodon to join Leeds on a season-long loan. Formalities of deal to follow in coming days.”

Do Leeds United need Joe Rodon?

This will be seen as a real coup for Leeds, as Rodon is someone who has played at a high level with his country, including major tournaments, and he also played for Rennes last season, a club who finished in the European places in Ligue 1.

More importantly though, Leeds are getting a player that solves a problem position for them.

Bringing in a new centre-back was always a priority after Max Wober left for Borussia Mönchengladbach, and the need for defensive reinforcements was heightened after Liam Cooper’s injury in the opening day draw with Cardiff.

The club have confirmed that the skipper is going to be out for around two months, leaving Charlie Cresswell and Pascal Struijk as the two senior centre-back options, so it’s something that needed addressing.

Will Joe Rodon suit Daniel Farke’s style?

Another positive of this move is that Rodon should be ideally suited to the style of play that Farke is looking to implement.

The reality is that Leeds are going to dominate the ball most weeks, and Farke is a coach that encourages building from the back, where Rodon excels.

Having come through at Swansea, he is someone who can use the ball well, but the fact he got a move to Spurs shows that Rodon is also a good defender. The reality is that he hasn’t developed how he would’ve wanted over the past few years, but at 25, the Welshman is about to enter his prime years, and he knows he needs to play regularly.

Therefore, this is a move that would seem to suit all parties.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

As mentioned, a centre-back was going to be a priority for Leeds this summer, but Farke has also made it clear that he wants to strengthen other areas of the squad.

To do that, departures are necessary, and it seems Tyler Adams could be on the move to Chelsea for around £20m. Of course, losing the USA international will be a blow, but it was inevitable after relegation.

So, you’d expect Leeds to be involved in plenty of transfer activity over the coming weeks, and Rodon would be seen as a smart bit of business.